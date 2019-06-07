starts in
7th June 1975: When Sunil Gavaskar Crawled to 36 From 174 Balls

Cricketnext Staff |June 7, 2019, 12:06 AM IST
7th June 1975: When Sunil Gavaskar Crawled to 36 From 174 Balls

ODI cricket has come a long way since it took force in the mid-70s. It’s been 43 years since India’s Little Master Sunil Gavaskar played his sluggish innings of 36 runs from a massive 174 balls in the Prudential World Cup against England.

The opener had a strike rate of 20.68, which involved just one boundary. Though the batsman remained not out in the innings, but that could not prevent India falling to a 202-run defeat. It was the biggest ODI victory till 1984-85.

What is ironical is that in the same match England’s Dennis Amiss scored 137 runs from just 147 balls at a strike rate of 93.19. Chris Old went one step better and struck a swashbuckling 51 from 30 balls. He boasted a strike rate of 170. That helped England post a target of 335 in 60 overs.

In the bowling department, Abid Ali returned with match figures of 2/58 in his 12 overs. In the entire tournament India just won one match against East Africa, and finished fifth in the tournament.

Dennis AmissFrom The Archivessunil gavaskar
