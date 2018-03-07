7th March 1987: Sunil Gavaskar Becomes First Batsman to Score 10,000 Runs

It was on this day way back in the 1987 that the Little Master became the first batsman ever to score 10,000 Test runs. He achieved the feat in a match against Pakistan, his 124th Test.
As far as the match is concerned, it was a drab draw, 11th in a row between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.
In the first innings Pakistan scored 395 runs, with Ijaz Faqih scoring 105. He got good support from Imran Khan who scored 72 runs. Shivlal Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed 4 wickets.
India, in reply made 323 runs with Gavaskar (63) and Dilip Vengsarkar (109) doing bulk of the scoring. It was a toil for the Indian bowlers in the final innings of the match as Pakistan scored 135 runs in 99 overs.
