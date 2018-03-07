Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

7th March 1987: Sunil Gavaskar Becomes First Batsman to Score 10,000 Runs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 7, 2018, 2:46 PM IST
7th March 1987: Sunil Gavaskar Becomes First Batsman to Score 10,000 Runs

Twitter/ Star Sports

New Delhi: Sunil Gavaskar is the one of the finest batsman that the world has ever seen, and his numbers in the longest format of the game suggest the same.

It was on this day way back in the 1987 that the Little Master became the first batsman ever to score 10,000 Test runs. He achieved the feat in a match against Pakistan, his 124th Test.

As far as the match is concerned, it was a drab draw, 11th in a row between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

In the first innings Pakistan scored 395 runs, with Ijaz Faqih scoring 105. He got good support from Imran Khan who scored 72 runs. Shivlal Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed 4 wickets.

India, in reply made 323 runs with Gavaskar (63) and Dilip Vengsarkar (109) doing bulk of the scoring. It was a toil for the Indian bowlers in the final innings of the match as Pakistan scored 135 runs in 99 overs.
dilip vengsarkarFrom The ArchivesImran KhanIndia vs Pakistansunil gavaskar
First Published: March 7, 2018, 2:43 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking