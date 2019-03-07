Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
7th March 1987: Sunil Gavaskar Goes Past 10,000 Test Runs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 7, 2019, 12:14 AM IST
On this day way back in 1987, Sunil Gavaskar, the Little Master became the first batsman ever to score 10,000 Test runs. He achieved the feat in a match against Pakistan, his 124th Test.

As far as the match is concerned, it was a drab draw at Ahmedabad, 11th in a row between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

In the first innings, Pakistan scored 395 runs, with Ijaz Faqih scoring 105. He got good support from Imran Khan who scored 72 runs. Shivlal Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed 4 wickets.

India, in reply, made 323 runs with Gavaskar (63) and Dilip Vengsarkar (109) doing the bulk of the scoring. It was a hard toil for the Indian bowlers in the final innings of the match as Pakistan scored 135 runs in 99 overs.

Ijaz Faqih was awarded the Man of the Match but when Gavaskar crossed 58, he brought the game to a halt as spectators rushed onto the outfield to congratulate the little master.
First Published: March 7, 2019, 12:14 AM IST
