7th October, 2004: Clarke Scores Memorable Debut Ton in Bangalore

Playing a debut Test away against India is never an easy task, but Clarke looked at ease against the spin attack which had Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.
Clarke used his feet, not allowing the spinners to settle and played his natural game, scoring 151 off just 248 balls.
The man nicknamed ‘Pup’ came out to bat when the side were in a spot of bother; Australia started well and had reached 123/1 but were 149/4 having suffered a bit of a middle-order collapse.
Clarke played a fine knock that earned many plaudits in Australia. "He lived and died with every ball," wrote the late Peter Roebuck, "and took with him on his journey his partners, team, parents, grandparents, an entire ground and doubtless a sporting nation."
Clarke was Australia's first debut centurion since Greg Blewett in 1995 and would eventually go on to become one of the finest batsmen to emerge from Australia.
The visitors went onto win the game and take a crucial 1-0 lead in the series. They eventually won the series 2-1, winning the Test in Nagpur before losing in Mumbai.
This was the series in which Australia eventually went onto conquer the 'final frontier.
First Published: October 7, 2018, 4:06 PM IST