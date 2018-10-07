Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

7th October, 2004: Clarke Scores Memorable Debut Ton in Bangalore

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 7, 2018, 4:22 PM IST
7th October, 2004: Clarke Scores Memorable Debut Ton in Bangalore

AFP

Loading...
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke announced himself to the world on this day 14 years ago as he went onto score a memorable debut ton at Bangalore against India.

Playing a debut Test away against India is never an easy task, but Clarke looked at ease against the spin attack which had Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

Clarke used his feet, not allowing the spinners to settle and played his natural game, scoring 151 off just 248 balls.

The man nicknamed ‘Pup’ came out to bat when the side were in a spot of bother; Australia started well and had reached 123/1 but were 149/4 having suffered a bit of a middle-order collapse.

Clarke played a fine knock that earned many plaudits in Australia. "He lived and died with every ball," wrote the late Peter Roebuck, "and took with him on his journey his partners, team, parents, grandparents, an entire ground and doubtless a sporting nation."

Clarke was Australia's first debut centurion since Greg Blewett in 1995 and would eventually go on to become one of the finest batsmen to emerge from Australia.

The visitors went onto win the game and take a crucial 1-0 lead in the series. They eventually won the series 2-1, winning the Test in Nagpur before losing in Mumbai.

This was the series in which Australia eventually went onto conquer the 'final frontier.
From The Archivesgreg blewettmichael clarke
First Published: October 7, 2018, 4:06 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...