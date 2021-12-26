83 is Really Worth the 152 Minutes, Every Single Second of it

Balwinder Singh Sandhu was given a standing ovation from the 50-odd audience as he alighted the steps from the top tier of a movie hall in Mumbai at the end of a special screening of the ‘83’ movie. He was given warm hugs and congratulated for not only his role as the ‘Associate Director, Cricket’ in the movie but also for being a part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team and his contributions that led captain Kapil Dev to lift the Prudential World Cup, dethroning the mighty West Indies in the final at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on June 25, 1983.

A reputed coach, Sandhu has trained the actors in their cricketing skills to get them to be as perfect as possible.

Sandhu took eight wickets in the 1983 World Cup, the most important of them being the one that clean bowled West Indies opener Gordon Greenidge with one that came in and to which the right-handed batsman shouldered arms.

That’s what the Indian team’s glorious campaign in the 1983 World Cup was all about, collective individual efforts, however small they might be, but all leading to that moment of Kapil lifting the Cup. Especially in a tournament where no one, not even India’s own, gave Kapil and his team any chance of progressing beyond the group stage.

‘83’ brilliantly captures the actual drama, the emotions that the players went through, the feelings of the entire nation during the tournament including those soldiers safeguarding the country’s border, while also inspiring a whole generation of cricketers including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to take up cricket as a career.

I, for one, was initially sceptical about watching ‘83’. Even as my school friends – we are from that generation who grew up watching the Indian cricket of that era and could relate to each and everything that happened on the cricket field so very well – had planned months in advance to watch ‘83’ and could not wait for its release date of December 24, 2021, I was against watching it.

My only reason was not to be influenced by the reel scenes and not to corrupt the images I have of the glorious moments of one of the most iconic moments in cricket history. I had the real scenes in front of me, having grown up reading, watching and later hearing stories from the 1983 players themselves.

But, when the invitation came from Sandhu himself to watch the movie, I agreed. I could not say no to Sandhu for the long association that we have. Certainly not after he considered me and my family among the limited few for whom he was arranging the special screening on Christmas Day.

But, having watched it, it was really worth the 152 minutes, every single second of it. The actors have done their best to imitate the players, their mannerisms, copied their cricketing styles, the batting and bowling actions so well that if you watch the players from far, you would think a real Madan Lal or a real Syed Kirmani or a real Sandeep Patil or a real Yashpal Sharma was actually on the field.

The movie relives the 1983 tournament, what exactly happened on the field, the dressing room conversations and the tension, the fun and laughter that the teams had in their hotel rooms, each one pulling the other’s leg and the bonding that they had in that tournament and which is still strong to this day. You leave the 1983 players in a room and silently observe them, and you know it would be a bunch of fun-loving kids who can bring the roof down with laughter riot. While the whole lot of the generation who watched the 1983 World Cup or followed it and read about it remember exactly the on-field happenings, the movie also tells the kind of conversations and emotions that were off the field.

Ranveer Singh needs to be applauded for doing his role as Kapil. He may have perfected in imitating Kapil’s bowling action or his trademark Natraj shot, but you could still make out the difference between the real Kapil bowling or batting. But one should remember that it is not easy to copy one’s playing style 100 percent.

‘83’ brings nostalgic memories of India’s campaign in that tournament, the ups and downs, the emotions involved, the closeness of the team, Kapil’s never-say-die approach. For those who may not have watched that 1983 World Cup tournament live, this movie brings to them all the events that actually happened including the dressing room conversations.

It is worth watching at least once. Dilip Vengsarkar told me after the premiere of the movie in Mumbai on December 22: “It is worth watching twice, thrice, four times, maybe, I don’t know”.

One person who was badly missed was Yashpal Sharma, who was a vital member, a lively character of the 1983 team. Two minutes’ silence was observed before the start of the premiere in his memory. Read below what Madan Lal had to say on this.

News18.com spoke with some of the members of the 1983 World Cup team about their views on the movie and what it felt like watching their own characters on the giant screen. They were all relieved that the movie has finally been released after a delay due to Covid.

Excerpts:

DILIP VENGSARKAR:

On the movie: I really loved it, the way they presented the whole thing. It was outstanding right from the direction, the way the actors performed, it is really worth watching. It has got fun, emotional moments. It was an iconic occasion; history was made in 1983 by us winning the tournament as the underdogs. Superbly done by Kabir Khan, an outstanding director. Ranveer Singh has brilliantly performed as Kapil Dev. All the actors have really worked hard. It is worth watching twice, thrice, four times (laughs).

On seeing your own character on screen: It was really relived. It was a long time back, in 1983. Adinath Kothare, who has enacted me in the film, has done a wonderful job. Of course, he is a very good actor and has done an excellent job.

On any particular favourite scene: There are a lot of scenes that are heart touching. You have to watch the movie to see it, I cannot say.

BALWINDER SINGH SANDHU:

On the movie: It is an amazing moment, and brilliantly presented. The storytelling of Kabir Khan is brilliant. It is a story not of a cricket side but the drama of cricket, the story of the players, a very well-done movie. You can identify every character in the movie with the players. The actors have performed brilliantly, right from the manager’s role to the small, small roles have been done brilliantly.

On your role as Associate Director, Cricket: It was a tough thing as they are not cricketers, their fitness levels are different than those of the cricketers. It was tough for me to teach them cricketing skills and body language. All the actors worked hard. The one thing that was decided was that it would not be a mimicry of the cricketers. They would be showing the characters but not mimicking them. Ranveer has done a great job of Kapil Dev. You see the movie, it is lovely.

On seeing your own character on screen: It was a great experience.

On people’s perception of not wanting to be influenced by the reel images: The movie is not fully about cricket. It is not cricket that you watch on YouTube. It is a cricket drama. Some of the things happened on the field, some of the incidents during the match are all put together.

MADAN LAL:

On the movie: They made a very good movie. Very nice. Kabir did not let the script go wayward at any point. One of the best I have seen. It has everything — comedy, emotion. A fantastic movie. I enjoyed it.

On seeing your own character on screen: I knew what was happening there, what was coming next. It was something to enjoy, sitting outside and enjoying. It was fantastic. Harrdy Sandhu (playing Madan Lal in the movie) was a cricketer himself, was under me. It was difficult (to copy my style) but he has done a great job. It was like teamwork. All the actors have done a fantastic job.

On any particular favourite scene: I loved when Kapil, at Lord’s after we scored 183 in the final, that pep talk he gave. In the end, all the emotions with the India victory, that was best. Even the song, which is motivating, is fantastic.

On people’s perception of not wanting to be influenced by the reel images: There is no masala in the movie. The movie is a real true story. We did not have any pressure to win the World Cup. In the team, you have a few people who keep on talking. It was fantastic. That time, nobody gave us a chance to win. That’s why all the jokes were going on to ease the pressure.

On emotions that you went through watching the movie: A lot of emotions. Yashpal was not there. It was very sad for us. We really missed him. We felt he was a part of the team. His family was there. His family was given equal importance. That was emotional. Before the premiere, we stood and observed two minutes’ silence in memory of Yashpal. Now we (the 1983 team) all are very close. We have three captains – Kapil, Gavaskar and Srikkanth, and the coach is Ballu (Sandhu), who has done a good job.

SANDEEP PATIL:

On the movie: Great movie, great experience. Fabulous. Hats off to Ranveer and the entire team who performed the real ’83 team. Real and reel look the same. To pull off such an event right from start to the end of the World Cup was mesmerising.

On your son performing your role: He has done a very good job. It is up to the people to judge.

On any particular favourite scene: All the scenes. I hope it remains a great motivation for the younger generation not only in cricket but in all the fields. From being the underdogs to becoming world champions, it was really encouraging and the journey we took from the first match to the last match was brilliant.

KIRTI AZAD:

On the movie: It was a great experience. Sure, it was. We never saw ourselves playing because we did not have sports channels like we have today. It was like reliving those moments.

On emotions that you went through watching the movie: The 1983 tournament was relived almost as real. All the minutest of details were taken care of. You have individual performances but it was a team game. It was basically the team that won the World cup. The moment when Kapil lifted that World Cup, that was the moment that one can never forget. It was very nostalgic, brings in emotions and makes your eyes moist. We relived that moment. I thought that spell (in the semi-final against England) could have been shown a little more. It was a very important spell. We (Amarnath and I) had come in to bowl at 100/2 in 20 overs. Five runs an over at that time used to be huge. We had put the brakes, Jimmy bowling 12 overs, I bowling 12 overs, me getting Botham bowled. Allan Lamb was run out at my bowling end, Jimmy getting Gower and Gatting. We had put the brakes on. We bowled 24 overs for 55 runs and broke the backbone of the English middle order. They were 160/6 when we completed our spell.

On how close the movie was to reality: There is no masala. They take slight liberties when you make movies but those liberties are not as such that you may say is masala. Everything that is being portrayed is reality. Even before the last ball (in the semifinal), England captain Bob Willis moving all his players to the offside was also shown. That was because of the crowd invasion. That had happened and that is what was shown.

On seeing your own character on screen: Dinker Sharma is a very good actor.

On any particular scene that’s his favourite: Every scene. Jiiva, who played Srikkanth, was brilliant, exactly like him. We still call Cheeka ‘Dadpadango’, he is still the ‘Mad Max’, not changed a bit. He should have fallen a couple of times, which he did not in the movie. Srikkanth winking at the Queen, we had asked him why he winked as there was no sun (laughs).

SUNIL VALSON:

On the movie: Fantastic. Absolutely reliving those days. 1983 was so long back. What you can see is when we were seeing live on the ground, it was different. Now you know what each one is, the entire sequence enacted brilliantly by the actors. It was reliving the glory days. The build-up and everything, absolutely fantastic.

On seeing your own character on screen: Most of the actors, the entire persona, the mannerisms, the accent, the style of playing, all were done to perfection. If you see the look-alike of Mohinder Amarnath batting, if the face is not shown, you will think it is absolutely Mohinder Amarnath playing there, or Sunny Gavaskar, or Kapil Dev playing the Natraj shot or Madan Lal bowling, absolutely identical. Ranveer has been absolutely fantastic as Kapil Dev. Remarkable show by Kabir Khan and his team. You will enjoy it for sure.

ROGER BINNY:

On the movie: One thing good about the movie is it’s what really happened in England in 1983. The way these fellows practiced, the bowling action looked really like the cricketers playing. The way Ranveer copied Kapil in his bowling and batting, if you look at him from far, you will think it is Kapil bowling or batting. They did a lot of homework, they made it look real. One thing is it is an actual story, whatever happened. Even the guy who played my part, the bowling action, the run-up, everything he got right. Even the actor playing Ravi Shastri, though he is a right-handed person, was made to bowl left-arm. He did it brilliantly. Extra efforts by them, especially Kabir who was the one behind the scene, setting the tone. Excellent.

On seeing your own character on screen: For me, I have been watching the matches over and over again, so many times. Talking wise, that’s their job. Here again, to act and do in cricket is different altogether. Voices and acting are fine but doing on cricket, the technique of cricket, they have done a fantastic job. You will see what’s inside the dressing room whatever happened, the conversations that took place, whenever someone’s upset, the emotions, that’s all shown in the movie.

ROHAN GAVASKAR (son of SUNIL GAVASKAR):

On the movie: The movie was excellent. A well-made movie. The acting by everyone was superb. The mannerisms all of them have got of the players, they managed to capture them. Unbelievable. ‘83’ is retelling an epic moment in our cricketing history. It was fantastic to see. All of them have done a fantastic job. Unbelievable, capturing the mannerisms. Some of the celebrations, how certain players used to celebrate, all that, they have done it really, really well. Even the scene where Kapil’s wife and a couple of others had given away the tickets halfway through the final thinking India was not going to win is also shown in the movie.

On seeing your father’s character on screen: Not that something will go through me seeing him on screen. I have seen a lot of cricket before 1983, lots of live cricket. I treated it like a movie. It is a movie, you are going to treat it like that.

On where were you during the 1983 World Cup (Rohan was 7 years old then): I don’t remember where I was during the World Cup. I have to ask my dad if I was there for the first half. I know I was not there for the second half of the World Cup.

On what his father’s reaction was after watching the movie: Not just my father, the entire 1983 team really liked it. They really enjoyed it.

