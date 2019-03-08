Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

8th March 1992: Jonty Rhodes Runs Out Inzamam in Spectacular Fashion

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 8, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
8th March 1992: Jonty Rhodes Runs Out Inzamam in Spectacular Fashion

Loading...
Widely regarded as the absolute best in cricket when it comes to fielding, South African legend Jonty Rhodes at backward point was nothing short of a scary sight for opposition batsmen.

It was on this day in 1992, that Rhodes pulled off what is arguably his most famous dismissal when he ran-out Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq for 48 in Brisbane in the league stage of the World Cup.

Chasing a revised target of 194, Pakistan were well on course towards the target at 135/2, with Imran Khan and Inzamam-ul-Haq scoring at a relatively brisk pace. Inzamam, who missed out on a half-century thanks to Rhodes smashed five boundaries and was scoring at a strike-rate in excess of 100.




However, the course of the game changed after the run-out. Inzamam tried to heave the ball towards the leg-side but it ended up hitting his pads and going towards Rhodes. Imran turned down the quick single and the youngster had to rush back.

Sprinting in from point, Rhodes picked up the ball and dove full length with the ball in hand towards the wickets and knocked them all down to run-out Inzamam in spectacular fashion.

South Africa went on to win the game by 20 runs, but Pakistan eventually won the World Cup.
From The Archivesinzamam ul haqJonty RhodesOn this day
First Published: March 8, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...