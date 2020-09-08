Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

16 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

8th September 2001: Mohammad Ashraful Is The Youngest Test Centurion

On this day 19 years ago, a 16-year-old Ashraful batted his way to become the youngest to score a Test century ecclipsing Pakistan's Mushtaq Mohammad on the way.

Cricketnext Staff |September 8, 2020, 3:55 PM IST
Ashraful is the youngest Test cenution.

The year was 2001 and Bangladesh were not even a year old as far as Test cricket was concerned.They were playing Sri Lanka in their own den and was almost on the verge of being humiliated. And in these trying conditions, a 16-year-old Mohammad Ashraful chose to defy the odds. He not only slammed a century to become the youngest to score a Test century, he also became a national icon overnight.Bangladesh had been bowled out for 90 in their first innings as Muttiah Muralitharan was spitting fire on a slow and low track at Sinhalese Sports Club.

Also read: September 1 2015---Virat Kohli-led India Seal Comeback Test Series Win in Sri Lanka

Cut to the second innings, and nobody expected the Tigers to put up a fight. But they did. Already under pressure after Sri Lanka had posted a mammoth total of 555/5 in their first innings, Bangladesh showed some gumption to fight and Ashraful was in the middle of it.

Also read: August 25, 2019--Jasprit Bumrah's Raw Pace Leaves West Indies in Tatters

He went onto score 114 runs but couldn’t change the result as Bangladesh went onto lose the game by an innings. But on his way, he broke the record which was set by Mushtaq Mohammad, who made a Test century aged 17 years and 82 days.

Ashraful’s career blossomed from that point on as he went onto score five more centuries, one among them came against a quality opposition like India in a losing cause in 2004. Such was the effort that Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar himself lauded Ashraful. Back then, it seemed that Ashraful will have his glory days in future but it wasn’t to be.

Ashraful got entangled in spot fixing and eventually admitted to the offense in Bangladesh Premier League where he was allegedly paid about USD 12,800 to lose the match.

He was also allegedly involved in fixing another match 10 days later, against the Barisal Burners, which his team lost by seven wickets. In June 2014, the Bangladesh Cricket Board found him guilty and banned him for eight years but reduced it to five years with two-year suspension later on.

Bangladesh AshrafulBangladesh vs Sri LankaFrom The Archivesmohammad ashrafulMohammad Ashraful test centurySri lanka vs Bangladesh

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020

CSK vs MI
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more