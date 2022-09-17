'90s Bulls Anyone': Virat Kohli is a Fan of Michael Jordan's Epic Team

Virat Kohli’s love for basketball is well-known. The star Indian batter is an ardent follower of the NBA. Kohli recently recalled the brilliance of the Chicago Bulls team of the 1990s. Kohli shared a selfie on Instragram Stories in which he can be seen wearing a Bulls cap. The photo was captioned, “90s Bulls anyone.”

Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls dominated the 90s with 6 NBA titles and is considered one of the the best teams ever. Jordan, an athlete whose influence transcended basketball, won six Finals MVPs and never lost a Finals.

Apart from Jordan, other star players like Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman also did a tremendous job during that period. The Chicago Bulls team were coached by Phil Jackson.

Coming back to Kohli, the former Indian skipper found his form back in the Asia Cup. The sensational batting at the Asia Cup will now certainly offer him much-needed confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. Kohli also succeeded in scoring his 71st international ton at the Asia Cup. With this, he ended his international century drought after 1020 days.

Kohli kicked off his Asia Cup campaign with a crucial 35 against Pakistan. In the next match, he scored a half century against Hong Kong. The 33-year-old batter continued his brilliant form and claimed another half century in the next fixture against Pakistan.

His best knock of the event took place in the last game against Afghanistan. Kohli, at the Super 4 stage, pulled off a spectacular knock of unbeaten 122 off just 61 balls. It also appeared to be his maiden century in the shortest format of the game in international cricket. Kohli smashed 12 boundaries and six sixes during his fabulous innings.

Kohli is now set to feature in the three-match T20I series against Australia from September 20. After the completion of the series against Australia, India will be involved in another T20I series against South Africa.

