971 Contenders For 73 Spots at IPL Auction 2020 in Kolkata

With the IPL 2020 auctions set to take place in Kolkata on the 19th of December 2019, the IPL has released the full list of number of players who will be going under the hammer as teams look to complete their squads.

Cricketnext Staff |December 3, 2019, 7:31 AM IST
The last date for registration of players was November 30th, and a total of 971 players have registered for the showpiece event which will begin in March 2020.

Out of the 971 players, 713 of them are Indian and 258 are overseas players. However, they will be contesting for only 73 spots, and a total of 215 capped players do stand a better chance of being picked by a franchise, on paper.

Out of the 971, 754 players are uncapped, and also include two players from associate cricket nations. The breakdown is 219 capped Indian players, 634 uncapped Indian players, 60 uncapped Indian players who have played at least one IPL match, 196 capped international players, 60 uncapped international players, and two players from associate countries.

The country-wise breakdown of overseas players is as follows – 19 from Afghanistan, 55 from Australia, 6 from Bangladesh, 22 from England, one from Netherlands, 24 from New Zealand, 54 from South Africa, 39 from Sri Lanka, one from USA, 34 from West Indies and 3 from Zimbabwe.

Franchises will now have time until 5:00 PM IST on Monday, 9th December to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final Player Auction list.

