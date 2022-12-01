991 Players Register For Upcoming IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced that a total of 991 players have registered for the upcoming IPL 2023 auction. The deadline for the play registration closed on November 30th as 714 Indian players put their names in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. While a total of 277 overseas players also registered their names for the auction.

The auction will take place on December 23 in Kochi.

“The IPL Player Registration closed on 30th Nov 2022. A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction set to take place on 23rd December 2022 in Kochi," the BCCI released a statement.

NEWS- 991 players register for TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction.A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction set to take place on 23rd December 2022 in Kochi. More details here - https://t.co/JEpOBUKcKe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 1, 2022

“The players’ list includes 185 capped, 786 uncapped and 20 players from Associate Nations," it added.

Among the overseas players, 57 registered their name from Australia, followed by 52 from South Africa and 33 from West Indies.

“If every franchise were to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad, 87 players are available to be bought in the auction (of which up to 30 players can be overseas players),” a statement from BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

Several big names like Cameron Green, Adil Rashid and Joe Root have already indicated that they will go under the hammer in the upcoming mini-auction.

Meanwhile, auctioneer Hugh Edmeades is set to return for the Indian Premier League 2023 mini-auction which is scheduled to be held in Kochi.

Unlike the 2022 mega auction, when the ten franchises had to rebuild their squads virtually from scratch, it will be a mini auction this year. The franchises have already retained the core of their team through retention as they will look to add firepower to their squad through the auction.

Last month, franchised had announced the list of their retained and released players and the Sunrisers had the largest purse (Rs 42.25 crore) for the auction, followed by Punjab (Rs 32.20 crore), Lucknow (Rs 23.35 crore), Mumbai (Rs 20.55 crore), Chennai (Rs 20.45 crore), Delhi (Rs 19.45 crore), Gujarat (Rs 19.25 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 13.2 crore), RCB (Rs 8.75 crore) and KKR (Rs 7.05 crore).

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here