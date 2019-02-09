Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
9th February 2014: Brendon McCullum's Double Ton Sets up New Zealand Win vs India

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 9, 2019, 12:03 AM IST
On this day in 2014, New Zealand completed an impressive and famous Test win against India on the back of a brilliant double century by Brendon McCullum in the first innings of the game in Auckland.

McCullum smashed 224 in the first innings of the match, that took New Zealand to formidable 503. After the Kiwi batsmen did wonders, it was the time for their bowlers to step up, and that's what they did. India was bundled out for a paltry 202, with Rohit Sharma scoring 72 runs.

Neil Wagner was the star with the ball as he claimed 4/64.

With a lot of time to go in the match, New Zealand did not enforce the follow-on and batted once more. But the Indian bowlers rose to the occasion to dismiss the opposition for 105. All the bowlers chipped in with wickets for India.

After being set a target 407, India did well initially and looked on course for a win with Shikhar Dhawan scoring 115 while Virat Kohli scored 67. But then they lost way and couldn't finish the game. In the end, India was dismissed for 366 and the home side won the game by 40 runs.
First Published: February 9, 2019, 12:03 AM IST
Loading...