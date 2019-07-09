starts in
9th July 2017: Evin Lewis Clobbers 125, Blows India Away in One-off T20I

Cricketnext Staff |July 9, 2019, 1:06 AM IST
Evin Lewis is regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen ever to play in the shortest format for West Indies and on this day in 2017, the southpaw smashed an unbeaten 125 against India and script a majestic win for his team in Kingston.

Lewis has a knack of scoring big against India in T20Is as prior to this onslaught, he had smashed a 49-ball ton to help West Indies amass a massive 245 in the first of two T20Is at Lauderhill in 2016.

In the one-off T20i clash in 2017, India managed to score 190 in their 20 overs, after being asked to bat by West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite.

Dinesh Karthik top-scored for the visitors with 48 from 29 balls after openers Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan provided a swift start. But Rishabh Pant’s sluggish 38 resulted in India falling short of the 200-mark.

What followed in the second innings was simply jaw-dropping. On a pitch which had nothing for the bowlers, Lewis slammed an incredible 12 sixes and 6 fours. His opening partner Chris Gayle, the usual culprit of such onslaughts, scored just 18 off 20 balls.

Marlon Samuels joined Lewis at the crease after Gayle’s dismissal and hit five fours and a six in his unbeaten 36, as West Indies chased down the target in under 19 overs.

