9th March 1998: Sachin Tendulkar Demolishes Shane Warne in Chennai

One of the more dangerous bowling attacks at that point in time was Australian, and it boasted of the likes of Glenn McGrath and the ace spinner Shane Warne, and once again Sachin did not disappoint.
Two decades ago, on this very day, Sachin Tendulkar had the measure of the Australian bowlers in Chennai and launched into attack mode. Led by Mark Taylor, the Australians could only watch on in despair as the Mumbaikar demolished the dangerous Shane Warne. The ace leg spinner who was considered to be one of the most dangerous spinners, was bowling to Sachin for the first time on Indian soil and was bereft of ideas as the Little Master tonked him to all parts of the ground.
Sachin was aware of the danger the Australian leg spinner posed to him and to counter that he stood well outside his leg stump for a major part of his innings. The Little Master’s tactic paid rich dividends as he went onto score an unbeaten 155 with four towering sixes and 14 boundaries to his name.
This second innings century by Tendulkar gave India the momentum going into the fourth innings against the strong Australian batting line-up which eventually crumbled under pressure.
Sachin was declared man of the match for his efforts and which saw him get one over Shane Warne as one of the most riveting rivalries in international cricket kicked off.
First Published: March 9, 2019, 12:40 AM IST