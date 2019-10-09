Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 7: IRE VS NEP

live
IRE IRE
NEP NEP

Lahore

09 Oct, 201911:00 IST

Match 8: OMA VS NED

upcoming
OMA OMA
NED NED

Lahore

09 Oct, 201915:00 IST

3rd T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

09 Oct, 201919:00 IST

1st T20I: QAT VS JER

upcoming
QAT QAT
JER JER

Lahore

09 Oct, 201921:30 IST

9th October, 1999: Brian Lara Smashes 45-ball Ton Against Bangladesh

When Brian Lara was at his hard-hitting best, he was hard to stop. Bangladesh found this out the hard way on this day 20 years ago, when the swashbuckling batsman slammed a ton in just 45 balls, an innings that eventually consigned Bangladesh to a 109-run defeat.

Cricketnext Staff |October 9, 2019, 10:11 AM IST
9th October, 1999: Brian Lara Smashes 45-ball Ton Against Bangladesh

When Brian Lara was at his hard-hitting best, he was hard to stop. Bangladesh found this out the hard way on this day 20 years ago, when the swashbuckling batsman slammed a ton in just 45 balls, an innings that eventually consigned Bangladesh to a 109-run defeat.

At the time, Lara was the second-fastest centurion in ODI cricket, behind only Shahid Afridi who had scored the fastest ton in 37 balls against Sri Lanka in 1996.

His knock is now the fifth fastest ODI hundred, behind Mark Boucher (44 balls), Afridi, Corey Anderson (36 balls) and AB De Villiers (31 balls).

Lara’s hard-hitting propelled the visitors to a first innings score of 314 runs. In reply, the hosts could only manage 205 all out in 49.1 overs.

So destructive was the opening pair of Lara and Sherwin Campbell that Bangladesh medium pacers Manjurul Islam and Shafiuddin Ahmed didn’t bowl after the first six overs.

Both Manjur and Shafiuddin gave away 30 and 32 runs respectively in their 3-over spells. Manjur bowled only one over after that whereas Shafiuddin didn’t even get that.

Habibul Bashar, who dismissed Lara, was the most successful Bangladesh bowler of the game, giving away 31 runs in his 10 overs.

brian laraFrom The Archives

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NED v OMA
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

JER v QAT
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more