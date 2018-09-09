9th September 1994: When Sachin Tendulkar Ended His ODI Century Drought

Loading...
One of the most impressive record that Tendulkar still holds, and could possibly do for a while, is his record of scoring hundred centuries in international cricket (49 ODI and 51 Tests). However, for a man who managed to cross the 100-run barries so many times, the Mumbai opener had to wait for quite some time to register his first one in ODIs.
On this day 23 years ago, the Master Blaster ended his ODI century drought by slamming his first against Australia in his 78th match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Tendulkar hit an impressive 110 runs as India thumped the Aussies by 31 runs in the third match of the Singer World Series trophy.
Batting first, riding on Sachin's stunning century, India posted a total of 246/8 in 50 overs while none of the other Indian batsmen crossed the 50-run mark. the match and so Sachin's first ODI ton came at the most opportune time.
Manoj Prabhakar starred for India with the ball as he ended the innings with figures of 3/34 while Rajesh Chauhan also scalped two wickets as Australia fell short by 31 runs.
Sachin was awarded the man of the match for this maiden ODI century which played a more than a crucial role in helping India lift the title.
First Published: September 8, 2018, 5:52 PM IST