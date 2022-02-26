IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd T20I match, February 26, 07:00 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11, IND vs SL Dream11 Latest Update, IND vs SL Dream11 Win, IND vs SL Dream11 App, IND vs SL Dream11 2021, IND vs SL Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, IND vs SL Dream11 Live Streaming
IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between India and Sri Lanka:
The second One Day International of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala at 07:00 PM IST on February 26, Saturday.
Following a clean sweep over West Indies, Men in Blue continued their domination over Sri Lanka as well. India delivered a complete performance as they scored a massive victory by 62 runs to go up in the series by 1-0. Ishan Kishan was the highlight of the match as he smacked 89 runs off just 56 balls.
Meanwhile, it was the same old story for Sri Lanka. The island nation is yet to find a solution to tackle its batting woes. Chasing a total of 199, the victors collapsed at just 137 runs. Sri Lanka need to come up with a good performance on Saturday to avoid losing another T20I series.
Ahead of the match between India and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:
IND vs SL Telecast
Star Sports Network will be televising India vs Sri Lanka games in India.
IND vs SL Live Streaming
India vs Sri Lanka game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.
IND vs SL Match Details
India vs Sri Lanka contest will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala at 07:00 PM IST on February 26, Saturday.
IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain- Pathum Nissanka
Vice-Captain- Ishan Kishan
Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan
Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Rohit Sharma
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Dasun Shanaka
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Lahiru Kumara
IND vs SL Probable XIs:
India: Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here