'A 360-degree Player, Great Find for India': LSG Captain KL Rahul Lauds Uncapped Young Batter

Uncapped cricketer Ayush Badoni is on a roll ever since he made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut. On Thursday night, his batting prowess was on display once again as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) chased down a mammoth 211-run target, defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 6 wickets in Mumbai.

Badoni, who scored a brilliant half-century on IPL debut against Gujarat Titans, joined forces with Evin Lewis (55 not out) towards the end of the Super Giants innings. He smashed 19 runs off just 9 deliveries, with the help of 2 sixes, handing LSG their first win in IPL.

Skipper KL Rahul was elated to watch the youngster playing a crucial role in team’s victory. He called Badoni a ‘great find for India and an asset for white-ball cricket’ as the 22-year-old from Delhi made a strong start in the season.

“"Bishnoi has a big heart, he’s a fighter for a little guy, shows the character he has to bounce back (from the last game) with a wet ball. Really happy for him, he wants to grow, wants to learn, and good to see that," Rahul said at the post-match show.

“And Badoni, I’d seen a few videos, when you only get to see the good shots, but the way he’s been batting is phenomenal. Strong, 360-degree player, a great find for India and an asset for white-ball cricket,” he added.

Rahul said they planned to capitalise in the powerplay and with the right hand-left hand combination of his with Quinton de Kock.

“In these conditions, you give yourself an over or two, capitalise on the powerplay, and a right-left (partnership) has advantages. Quinny in good form, batted beautifully. Lewis has worked hard on his batting, his timing has gotten better. Seeing so many players in form puts a smile on a captain’s face,” said Rahul.

LSG now hold the sixth spot in the points table with two points in their kitty. They will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next fixture on April 4 in Mumbai.

