A Beaming Washington Sundar Shares Photos of His Meeting with AR Rahman

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar, who impressed everyone in his Test debut in Australia, met Academy Award winning music composer AR Rahman in Chennai recently. A beaming Sundar took to social media to share a couple of pictures of himself with the music maestro, who also hails from the city. The all-rounder met the musical genius on the eve of Republic Day and captioned the photo on Twitter as ‘To a blissful evening’.

To a blissful evening! 😇 pic.twitter.com/wz9KFTEVUy — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) January 26, 2021

His post garnered close to 35,000 likes and over a thousand retweets. However, most of the users flooded the comments section urging Sundar to reply to their reactions or follow them back. While others used superlatives to shower praises on the all-rounder and the photos.

Surprisingly, Sundar was never officially named in Indian Test squad for the final game. However, after the T20I series he stayed back in Australia to help the team as a net bowler. He then got a chance to make his debut in the deciding fourth Test as Ravichandran Ashwin was ruled out due to an injury.

Sundar became Team India's 301st Test cricketer in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was picked over Kuldeep Yadav and didn’t disappoint. The 21-year-old impressed in his maiden Test match in Brisbane by picking four wickets and scoring 84 runs, including a half-century in the first innings. His knock helped India beat Australia by three wickets at the fourth and final decider Test at The Gabba, in Brisbane and clinch the four-match series 2-1.

Notably, after his superb show in the Down Under series, Sundar has been named in the 18-man squad for the first two Tests of the upcoming series against England, which will be played in Chennai. The India-England series kicks off on February 5, in Chennai. It includes four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs.

Since the all-rounder hails from the same city, he still has a couple of days off before he joins the team’s bio-bubble later this week.