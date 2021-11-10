A Day After Bowling Four Maiden Overs in a T20 Match, Akshay Karnewar Takes a Hat-trick

Akshay Karnewar is going through a purple patch in his professional cricket career. In the past two days, the ambidextrous spinner, who represents Vidarbha in Indian domestic circuit, has achieved two rare feats that a bowler can only dream of doing just even once in his/her career.

A majority will end their careers without doing either.

Karnewar, a right-arm offspinner and a left-arm orthodox, became the first bowler to bowl four maiden overs in a professional T20 match and thus recording the most economical spell ever in the format’s history on Tuesday.

And on Wednesday, he followed that up with a hat-trick against Sikkim at the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy - India’s premier domestic T20 competition.

The 29-year-old dismissed Sikkin opener Codanda Ajit Karthik (15), Kranthi Kumar (0) with the fifth and sixth delivery of the eighth over and then completed the hat-trick on the first delivery of his next over when he caught and bowled Ashish Thapa on 2. He took another wicket in the same over, removing Nilesh Lamichaney who was out hit wicket for a duck.

Karnewar finished with figures of 4/5 from four overs as Sikkim were skittled for 75 after Vidarbha posted a mammoth 205/5 at the ACA Stadium in Mangalagiri.

On Monday, against Manipur, defending 222, Karnewar didn’t allow a single run in his quota of four overs while taking two wickets. “It’s unbelievable. Not conceding even a single run in the entire match is something extraordinary and I am really feeling good," Karnewar told The Times of India after his record-breaking feat.

Karnewar has played 44 T20s so far and taken 43 wickets in them at an averahe of 20 and an economy of 6.20.

