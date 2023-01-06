A Day After Dissolving Senior Selection Panel, DDCA to Sack Coach Abhay Sharma

A day after dissolving the men’s senior selection panel, the DDCA has now decided to sack senior team coach Abhay Sharma for underwhelming show in the ongoing domestic season.

“Yes, we have decided to sack coach Abhay Sharma for poor show this season and for no clarity and planning," a senior DDCA official told News18 Cricketnext.

Earlier, the DDCA sacked the entire men’s senior selection panel after the team’s underwhelming performances in the ongoing domestic season and the questionable approach and practices of the three-member committee chaired by former India cricketer Gagan Khoda, and also featuring former cricketers Mayank Sidhana and Anil Bharadwaj.

The writing was on the wall for the Khoda-led panel as they continued to send jumbo squads – 20-22 members – and constant changes in the Playing XI and batting order didn’t impress the management of the cricket association, led by Rohan Jaitley. In a scathing email to the apex council and CAC, President Jaitley highlighted the lack of “vision” from the selection panel.

“I am stood compelled to write this mail for placing on record my disapproval on the manner in which the Men’s Selection Committees of the DDCA are discharging its affairs. It appears that such Committees are functioning without any visions and mission. The issue of manner in which players are being selected and replaced at the drop of a hat has become talk of the town,” wrote Jaitley in the strong-worded email seen by News18 Cricketnext.

“I am aghast at the manner in which the Selections are being done and the selection committee is conducting itself,” he added.

The discussions on the selection table going public has not pleased Jaitley one bit and the DDCA chief was quick to highlight Mayank Sidhana and Gagan Khoda’s war of words in the media over selection of the Delhi U-25 team for the CK Nayudu Trophy.

“I have also come across various messages circulating on social media as well as some media reports about a tiff between the Selectors. Having disagreements and discussions is one part, however, having tussles and taking those issues to public domain is another issue,” added Jaitley.

Jumbo squads

The jumbo squads across the senior teams – U-25 and the senior team – was another issue in selections and Jaitley felt the committee is doing a “disservice to the game of cricket”.

“Despite clearly informing the Committee that the number of players shall be restricted to 15-16 players, the committee has time and again recommended 20-22 member squad for each team. Therefore, these committees are not only doing disservice to the DDCA but also to the game of Cricket,” Jaitley wrote in his email.

The way forward

While the season looks well and truly over, senior Delhi teams can salvage some lost pride in the upcoming U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy and remaining fixtures of Ranji Trophy - India’s premier domestic tournament. The Yash Dhull-led senior side has three fixtures left – two home games against Andhra and Mumbai and away fixture vs Hyderabad.

The senior men’s team next takes on Andhra in a home fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium starting on January 10.

