'A Day in My Life,' Hardik Pandya Shares Glimpse of His Daily Routine

Hardik Pandya is all set to be back in action for Team India in the Asia Cup. The all-rounder, who is in top form, shared his daily routine on Instagram. In a video, Pandya can be seen taking part in intense training sessions, sweating it out during practice in the nets, and spending some quality time with his family. “A day in my life,” read the caption of the post.

The video went viral in a click’s time and so far it has garnered lakhs of views and tons of comments.

The IPL-winning Pandya had created a big buzz on social media last week after he funnily recreated the bowling action of Jasprit Bumrah. Pandya had shared a video in which he was seen imitating Bumrah’s bowling action and unique style of celebration. Pandya tagged Bumrah and wrote, “How’s the form, Boom,” in the caption along with a laughing emoji.

And it did not take too long for Bumrah to respond. The ace Indian fast bowler appreciated Pandya for the accurate imitation.

Pandya had last featured in international cricket during the fifth and final T20I match against West Indies. Pandya, who was leading Team India in that game, scored a quickfire 28 as India posted a total of 188. Team India eventually won the match by a comfortable margin of 88 runs.

Pandya was later rested for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. Without pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, India’s bowling attack will depend a lot on Pandya in the Asia Cup. Indian team management’s decision to name just three fast bowlers for the Asia Cup has already been criticised severely. And Pandya’s noteworthy bowling in the Asia Cup will certainly silence the critics.

Bumrah was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back injury. Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan are just the three designated fast bowlers present in India’s 15-member Asia Cup squad.

India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, will face Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup encounter on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.

