'A Day When I was Hitting Everything in the Middle of my Bat': Yuvraj Recalls 6 Sixes to Stuart Broad in Durban

Yuvraj Singh and his six sixes in an over to England pacer Stuart Broad is always a great incident to remember. Back in 2007, the top international cricket teams participated in the first-ever T20 World Cup in South Africa. It was Yuvraj Singh who lit the tournament up by smashing six maximums off as many deliveries against a bowler who had just started his international career.

A lot has changed since that marvellous incident; Broad has evolved into one of the greatest England bowlers while Yuvraj Singh is now a former India international. But the latter’s record of six sixes in an over in T20Is remains unshattered. It goes down as one of the most exhilarating moments in the history of the game, especially in the shortest format.

All we know about that historic episode is that the former Indian all-rounder was poked by then England captain Andrew Flintoff prior to Broad’s over. Yuvraj tried to give it back verbally but was stopped by the newly-appointed captain MS Dhoni.

Flintoff’s tactic to sledge Yuvraj backfired and Broad had to pay the price. In an exclusive interaction on Home of Heroes, Sports18’s newest offering, Yuvraj explained what was going through his mind. He revealed that he recalled how he was hammered for five sixes by Dimitri Mascarenhas in the sixth ODI of India’s 2007 tri-nation tour.

“I actually was hit for 5 sixes before that tournament, and I don’t know why Rahul (Dravid) asked me to bowl the 50th over in that match. That was playing in my mind for a while. After I hit the fourth six over the point area Broad changed his plan and bowled on my legs, which I thought was the wrong plan, because the side was shorter,” said Yuvraj.

“The fifth ball hit the toe of my bat and the sixth one I was ready to hit straight. I kind of felt that the bowler fell into my plan. On your day things happen as you want and that day it just happened. It was a day when I was hitting everything in the middle of my bat,” he added.

After smashing six sixes, Yuvraj went on to score a 12-ball half-century, setting the record for fastest T20I fifty which remains unbroken till date.

Team India posted a mammoth total of 218 for 4 in 2 overs. Virender Sehwag top-scored with a 52-ball 68 while Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj scored 58 runs each. In reply, England were restricted to 200/6 and India clinched the game by 18 runs.

