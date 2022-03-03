A Definitive Guide to Women’s World Cup 2022

After being delayed by a year owing to the Covid-19 threat, the 12th edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup is around the corner. The host nation New Zealand will kick start the tournament against West Indies at the Bay Oval on March 4. From the participating teams, and defending champions to the prize money, here is all you need to know about the 2022 Women’s World Cup.

Total teams in Women’s World Cup 2022?

A total of eight teams are competing this season. New Zealand qualified by virtue of being the hosts, while Australia, India, England, and South Africa booked their slots by finishing among the top five teams in the Women’s Championship, held between 2017 and 2021. The other three teams were decided by the ICC ODI rankings of the teams, hence Pakistan, West Indies, and Bangladesh made it through.

Defending champions?

England defeated India by nine runs to clinch the 2017 title. Australia has bagged six world cup titles, while England have won the title four times. New Zealand won the World Cup in 2000, but India has never won despite coming close to it twice – in 2005 and 2017.

Advertisement

Venues?

There are a total of 31 matches in this tournament and six venues will play host. University Oval in Dunedin, Eden Park in Auckland, Hagley Oval in Christchurch, Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Seddon Park in Hamilton, and the Basin Reserve in Wellington. While the semi-finals will be played in Wellington, Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the final.

Prize Money for the Women’s World Cup 2022?

The winner of the World Cup 2022 will take home $1.32 million, which is basically the double of what England received after winning the 2017 edition. The overall prize money has been increased by 75%, meaning that the runners-up will take home $600,000, while the two losing semi-finalists will be awarded $300,000 each. The four teams that fail to qualify for the league stages will be given a total of $70,000.

The tournament will be held in a biosecure bubble?

ICC has assured that they have done away with the need for strict biosecure bubbles and daily Covid-19 tests. Covid-19 testing will be infrequent, but it won’t be held on a daily basis. The tournament will be held in a “managed environment".

Spectators are allowed at the venue?

In the opening matches of the tournament, venues are allowed to be filled with 10% of the capacity. However, the organisers are hoping that the limit will be increased as the tournament progresses.

Any records to look out for?

Indian skipper Mithali Raj is set to become the first player to feature in six editions of the Women’s World Cup. Also, Mithali who has scored 1139 runs, is 362 runs away from Debbie Hockley’s record for most runs in world cups. She is also three matches shy of becoming the skipper who leads the side in most World Cup games. Another record Indians are looking forward to is for Jhulan Goswami. The bowler is presently on 36 wickets and needs to scalp four more to become the leading wicket-taker in Women’s World Cup history. Notably, Raj and Jhulan are playing their last World Cup.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here