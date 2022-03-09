'A Difficult Day for Me': S Sreesanth Announces Retirement

Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth on Wednesday drew curtains on his domestic career. The 39-year-old made the announcement through a social media post, stating that he has cherished every moment and it’s the right time to make the decision.

Sreesanth took to Twitter on Wednesday and said it’s a ‘difficult day’ day for him as he bid adieu to prefoessional cricket after playing for 25 years during which he ‘always pursued success and winning cricket games’.

“For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment,” Sreesanth wrote.

“It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game. With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats ) cricket….”

“ICC has been a tremendous honor. During my 25 years career as a Cricket player, I’ve always pursued success and winning cricket games, while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance. It has been an honor to represent my family,” he added.

Sreesanth recently made his First-class comeback in a game against Meghalaya at the Ranji Trophy 2022. He picked up a couple of wickets as his team, Kerala, won the encounter by an innings and 166 runs. The right-arm quick registered figures of 2/40 in the first while remained wicketless in the second.

After making debut in 2005, Sreesanth played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India. He picked 87 wickets in the longest format of the game and pocketed 75 and 7 scalps in ODIs and T20Is respectively.

He played 44 games in IPL and picked up 40 wickets. He represented Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Rajasthan Royals during his stint in the T20 league.

Back in 2002-03, Sreesanth made debut in domestic cricket and played 74 First-class and 92 List A games and picked 213 and 124 wickets, respectively. He played his last List A game for Kerala against Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

