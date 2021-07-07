A Friend, Brother and Mentor: Suresh Raina Extends Birthday Wishes to MS Dhoni

Veteran Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina on Wednesday extended his greetings to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he turned 40 years old. Raina paid rich tribute to the former Indian captain by sharing a short video montage of them during their time in the national team and CSK. The footage starts with a clip of Raina and Dhoni in Chennai jersey sitting on the field discussing something, followed by their journey on and off the field. The video ends with a snap of the duo in India’s blue jersey.

Raina also used American singer Bruno Mars’ famous song,Count on me in the background of the video.

“Wishing you a very happy birthday MS Dhoni. You have been a friend, brother & a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health & long life! Thank you for being an iconic player & a great leader,” Raina captioned the video on the photo and video sharing platform.

The post soon created a buzz on the internet as cricket enthusiasts started sharing their thoughts on the comment box of the post.Raina’s Chennai teammate Deepak Chahar also responded to the post by dropping a hugging face emoji in the comment box.Former Chennai Super Kings cricketer Ishwar Pandey also dropped four two-hand emojis on the post.

At the time of writing this story, the video had garnered over 900k likes on Instagram.

Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020, was last seen in action during the first leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.Dhoni is counted among one of the most successful Indian skippers. Under his captaincy, India won three back to back ICC trophies in six years – 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 fifty overs World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

