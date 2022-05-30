'A High-profile Player But Incredibly Humble': Gujarat Titans Mentor Gary Kirsten Lavishes Praise on Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans capped off their dream run in IPL 2022 with a dominating performance in the summit clash against Rajasthan Royals to become the champions at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night. After limiting RR to 130/9, GT chased down the target with ease in 18.1 overs.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Pandya played a vital role in their title win as he took three important wickets including that of season’s top run-getter Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer and RR captain Sanju Samson. And then he scored 34 off 30 after walking in to bat with his team in a tricky spot in the Powerplay.

The 28-year-old finishes as GT’s top run-getter with 487 runs including four half-centuries and took eight wickets as well.

GT batting coach and mentor Kirsten was all praise for his captain, calling him ‘incredibly humble’ and someone always ready to help the youngsters.

Also Read: GT vs RR, Match Highlights

“He (Pandya) has been fantastic, I’ve looked working with him. He’s a high-profile player in India but he’s incredibly humble, wanting to learn as a leader and engage with his players which I thing is really, really important. He’s tried to help the youngsters, he’s come in and played a different responsibility,” Kirsten said during a post-match interview.

Kirsten said throughout the season they learnt to search for versatile players. “It’s fantastic, really happy for the guys, they’ve put a lot into the tournament, great for Ashish (Nehra) and Vikram (Solanki) as well,” Kirsten said of GT’s win.

He added, “You’re looking for good balance, good depth in the auction but most importantly you’re looking for players who can different roles, the one thing we’ve learnt with Ashish is finding guys who were versatile, and at 4, 5 and 6 – we’ve got that.”

Also Read: Pandya Leads Gujarat Titans to IPL 2022 Title in Debut Season

“…we’ve had a great bowling attack – through the end we went a bowler strong and a batter light, but we were always confident, just to get good balance in the team.”

Kirsten said he’s continuing to learn as a coach. “You never stop learning as a coach, every IPL is a learning experience, that’s what I enjoy. I’ve loved working with Ashish, he’s really strong tactically – trying to put a gameplan together on the fly is not easy. There are so many variable in each game, but what I’ve enjoyed has been the responsibility players have taken to win games for us,” he said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here