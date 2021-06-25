CricketNext

'A Historic Day': Team India Celebrates 38 Years of 1983 World Cup Triumph
‘A Historic Day’: Team India Celebrates 38 Years of 1983 World Cup Triumph

File photo of 1983 Indian cricket team members being felicitated on 25th anniversary of the triumph (AFP Photo)

Indian cricket team on their Instagram account shared a picture of Kapil Dev receiving the ODI World Cup Trophy after his team's stunning win over West Indies in 1983 final.

It’s been 38 years to this day when India became the ODI World Champions beating the then two-time defending champions in a historic final. India weren’t even among the favourites but a young captain in Kapil Dev led them to a triumph that would go on to revolutionise the game in India and sow the seeds of the country becoming a powerhouse that it is today.

The Indian cricket team recalled the ‘historic’ day with a picture of Kapil receiving the trophy after his team’s stunning win over West Indies at Lord’s.

" A historic day for the Indian cricket team as the @therealkapildev-led #TeamIndia lifted the World Cup Trophy," the caption of the image read.

India opened the tournament with a confidence-boosting win over West Indies by 34 runs and in their next, they beat Zimbabwe by five wickets. However, their campaign suffered twin jolts with back-to-back defeats against Australia (162 runs) and West Indies (66 runs).

The team regained momentum with a a remarkable performance against Zimbabwe thanks to Kapil’s 175* as he singlehandedly lifted India from the depths of 17/5 to 266/8 in 60 overs. India went on to win by 31 runs.

India crushed Australia by 118 runs before beating hosts England in the semifinal to book a date with West Indies.

Batting first, India were bowled out for a low 183 in 54.4 overs with opener Kris Srikkanth making 38 - the highest individual score of the innings. For West Indies, Sir Andy Roberts picked 3/32 while Malcolm Marshal, Michael Holding and Larry Gomes took two wickets each.

West Indies  lost their first wicket for just five runs before recovering to 50/1. However, from thereon, India kept landing regular blows with Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal taking three wickets each.

West Indies were bowled out for 140 in 52 overs as India completed a dramatic 43-run win to become the second ever ODI World Cup champions and first from Asia.

first published:June 25, 2021, 12:13 IST