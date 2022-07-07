"A Leader Like No Other": Virat Kohli's Birthday Wish For MS Dhoni

India cricketer Virat Kohli paid a tribute to his former captain MS Dhoni, who is celebrating his 41st birthday today. Taking to twitter, Kohli wrote that Dhoni is more of an elder brother for him.

Dhoni has been a huge influence in Virat’s career, something that Virat has always acknowledged and appreciated. It was the under Dhoni’s leadership that Virat transformed into a player he is today. The right hand batter from Delhi has time and again said that it was MS Dhoni who taught him match awareness.

A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. 🇮🇳 You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip 🎂@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/kIxdmrEuGP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2022

These two star Indian batters share great chemistry both on and off the field. These two have often bailed India out of a tough situation with their match winning partnerships. Kohli and Dhoni are two of the fastest runners between the wickets and they trust each other’s judgement and calls.

ALSO READ: Watch: MS Dhoni Celebrates His 41st Birthday in Style With Friends in UK, Rishabh Pant in Attendance

Dhoni has also groomed Virat as a leader when the later was the vice-captain of India. The wicketkeeper from Ranchi used to have heavy discussions with his deputy during crucial moments in the match.

MS Dhoni retired from the longest format of the game in 2015 and handed over the red ball captaincy to Virat Kohli. Two years later he decided to hand over the captaincy to Virat in both the white-ball formats too. Virat was often seen consulting his former captain before taking important decisions on the field.

This is not the first time we have seen Kohli wishing Dhoni or celebrating any of his milestones. Virat was quick to share his euphoria when Dhoni won a game for CSK in IPL 2021.

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

MS Dhoni served Indian cricket for 16 years. He has three ICC trophies, 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy under his name. He made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004 and went on to play 350 ODI’s, scoring 10,773 runs at an average of 50.58. Dhoni played 90 Tests, scoring 4876 runs at an average of 38.09.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here