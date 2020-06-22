Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

'A Legacy That Will Last Forever' - Cricket Fraternity Mourns Death of Rajinder Goel

Cricketnext Staff |June 22, 2020, 9:56 AM IST
'A Legacy That Will Last Forever' - Cricket Fraternity Mourns Death of Rajinder Goel

The cricketing fraternity led by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly mourned the death of Rajinder Goel terming him a "giant of domestic cricket" who has left behind a legacy that will last forever.

"The Indian cricketing community has lost a giant of domestic cricket today. His staggering record tells you about his craft and the control he had over it, Ganguly said in his condolence statement released by BCCI.

"To have a career that lasts more than 25 years and still be able to perform consistently speaks about his dedication and commitment towards the game. To be able to pick 750 wickets needs years and years of hard work and I salute his efforts. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family," the former India captain said.

Bishan Singh Bedi, another legendary left-arm spinner who played in the same era as Goel, remembered 'Goeli' for his 'contentment'.

Contemporary cricketers joined in in mourning the death of Goel, the highest wicket taker in Ranji Trophy history with 637 scalps.

