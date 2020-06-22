'A Legacy That Will Last Forever' - Cricket Fraternity Mourns Death of Rajinder Goel

The cricketing fraternity led by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly mourned the death of Rajinder Goel terming him a "giant of domestic cricket" who has left behind a legacy that will last forever.
"The Indian cricketing community has lost a giant of domestic cricket today. His staggering record tells you about his craft and the control he had over it, Ganguly said in his condolence statement released by BCCI.
"To have a career that lasts more than 25 years and still be able to perform consistently speaks about his dedication and commitment towards the game. To be able to pick 750 wickets needs years and years of hard work and I salute his efforts. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family," the former India captain said.
Bishan Singh Bedi, another legendary left-arm spinner who played in the same era as Goel, remembered 'Goeli' for his 'contentment'.
Rajinder Goel was easily the most ‘contented’ human being I’ve known...I used to envy his sense of ‘contentment’ in my moments of turmoil..RIP ‘Goely’..You bowled yur heart out to keep Ranji Trophy alive..!! pic.twitter.com/U1ZZCQE7KW— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) June 21, 2020
Saddened to hear about the passing away of Rajinder Goel ji! He was a stalwart of Indian Domestic Cricket picking up more than 600 wickets in the Ranji Trophy.May his soul Rest in Peace and my heartfelt condolences to his near and dear ones. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/hqDoSsoL5y— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 22, 2020
Saddened to hear about the passing away of Rajinder Goel ji! He was a stalwart of Indian Domestic Cricket picking up more than 600 wickets in the Ranji Trophy.
Contemporary cricketers joined in in mourning the death of Goel, the highest wicket taker in Ranji Trophy history with 637 scalps.
The highest wicket taker in Ranji trophy cricket #RajinderGoel passes away, all I heard growing up was “what a fine left arm spinner Rajinder Goel was” I haven’t seen you bowl sir, but you have left a legacy that will last forever. #RipRajindergoel — Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 22, 2020
Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Mr Rajinder Goel. His contribution to domestic cricket was unmatchable. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family & friends.🙏🙏 https://t.co/LgF1tod5Gj— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 21, 2020
Rest in peace Rajinder Goel Sir. My thoughts and prayers with the family. God bless your soul 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qH7ZCIFsIC — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 21, 2020
RIP #RajinderGoel ji. Master of his craft. Killer line & length in our terrain. Humility personified. Condolences to the entire family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C3YJNPob1e— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 21, 2020
Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Rajinder Goel, the highest wicket-taker in the history of Ranji Trophy. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6wIOfolnJc — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 21, 2020
