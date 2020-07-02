'A Legend. Our Hero' - Twitter Pays Tribute to West Indies Legend Everton Weekes

West Indies legend Everton Weekes, who along Clyde Walcott and Frank Worrell formed part of ‘the three Ws’ that made the Caribbean unit a top-notch Test side, died at age 95.
Weekes, who was born on 26 February 1925, played 48 Tests between 1948 and 1958, scoring 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61. Of players to score more than 4,000 Test runs, only four players have maintained a higher average.
Weekes was rated as the greatest batsman of the legendary trio he was a part of and even holds the record for the most centuries in consecutive Test innings.
Social media was full of tributes to the late great batsman. Check out some of the best ones below.
Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RnwoJkhjPd— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 1, 2020
A true great of the game. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Sir Everton Weekes’ family and friends https://t.co/vvrbJ4rMrN — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 1, 2020
We lost a legend today. Sir Everton Weekes is part of @windiescricket great history and legacy. He also was a great human being. Condolences goes out to his family. May he Rest In Peace ✌🏾 🙏🏾— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) July 1, 2020
My deepest condolences goes out to the Weekes family. Such a great man! Sleep well legend 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/FlsPafIjg0 — Kirk Edwards (@Edical30) July 1, 2020
I had the great priviledge of spending time in the company of Sir Everton on several occasions over the past 2 decades. Never once did I leave his presence without feeling a sense warmth, cheerfulness & having learnt something rich & endearing each time. A truly great human being— Ian bishop (@irbishi) July 1, 2020
Very sad to learn of the passing of Sir Everton Weekes. A humble man who wore his greatness lightly — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) July 1, 2020
Heard about the passing away of West Indies legend , Sir Everton Weekes. He was one of the greats of the game My condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/eQQo3QXN7F— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 1, 2020
The great Everton Weekes bids goodbye at 95. Was a score some bowling sides would have been happy to concede when he was peeling off centuries. The three Ws will now rest together, adjacent to each other. They enriched cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 2, 2020
Everton Weekes (on right in pic) passes away aged 95. In 1948-49 he scored 5 consecutive Test centuries, a record that still stands. The 3 Ws including Frank Worrell (left) & Clyde Walcott (centre) who enthralled the cricket world reunited again, now in the Elysian fields. RIP pic.twitter.com/CubJMmSOBm— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 2, 2020
