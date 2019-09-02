A Look at How Indian Players Fared in the Kia Super League 2019

The 2019 Kia Super League was the last edition of the women’s T20 league, which will be replaced from next season by The Hundred.
The final of this year’s tournament saw Western Storm defeat the Southern Vipers by six wickets to clinch the title in Hove.
The summit clash was notable for an all-round performance from Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who got the important wicket of Danielle Wyatt before scoring 39* to help the Storm win the title.
However, Deepti wasn’t the only Indian player to feature in the tournament with Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues also a part of the competition.
Here we take a look back at how these players fared in the tournament this year.
Jemimah Rodrigues
Image: Reuters
The 18-year old has been considered a cricket star in the making since her days at school and she continued to show her quality in her first showing at the KSL for the Yorkshire Diamonds, finishing second in the run-scorers list with 401 runs – behind only Danielle Wyatt (466).
This includes an unbeaten century against the Southern Vipers in a winning effort as well as two half-centuries: one in a winning effort against Western Storm and the other in the loss to Loughborough Lightning.
There were a few off days for her as well – she registered a couple of single digit scores early in the tournament – but the future continues to look bright for Jemimah.
Smriti Mandhana
Image: Twitter
Mandhana had become the first Indian player to play in the tournament when she signed for Western Storm in 2018. She didn’t win the title in that season but she scored 268 runs en route to a title win this time around, finishing as the seventh-highest run scorer.
Smriti started the tournament well enough, even registering back-to-back half-centuries in wins against Yorkshire Diamonds atop the order. However, her form suffered a massive dip towards the latter parts of the tournament.
Her highest score in the last five matches she played was 24. She registered four single-digit scores in the remaining four matches, which included two ducks – one of them coming in the final. Her lack of runs didn’t stop her side from winning the tournament.
Deepti Sharma
Like Jemimah, the 22-year old was also playing her first season in the KSL and her all-round performances were a key part of the Western Storm becoming two-time champions.
Not only did she score valuable runs down the order, she was also a consistent performer with the ball. She finished the tournament having scored 106 runs despite mostly batting lower down the order and took 9 wickets as well.
She saved her best performance with the bat for the final, scoring an unbeaten 39 to take Western Storm home after skipper Heather Knight had laid the platform for the chase with a 53-ball 78.
Harmanpreet Kaur
The hard-hitting batsman had also played in the 2018 edition of the tournament for the Surrey Stars but turned out for the Lancashire Thunder in the 2019 season, getting respectable returns of 261 runs in the 10 matches she played.
Like Mandhana, Harmanpreet also struggled for runs towards the latter stages of the tournament despite starting it quite well. She had five 30+ scores on the trot which included two half-centuries and even rolled her arm over on occasion.
However, her last four matches saw her surpass the 30-run mark only once while registering three single-digit scores, including a duck against Loughborough Lightning in her penultimate game of the season.
A Look at How Indian Players Fared in the Kia Super League 2019
