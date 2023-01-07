A Look At Updated World Test Championship Table After Pakistan vs New Zealand Test

The second test between Pakistan and New Zealand resulted in a stellar draw as both teams were kept at bay on a penultimate day at the National Bank Arena in Karachi. In a thrilling saga, Pakistan seemed to be cruising towards a memorable win with a target of 319.

However, the Black Caps bowlers staged an amazing comeback towards the last half an hour to make things interesting, getting the breakthrough of centurion Sarfaraz Ahmed. The two-match series ended in a 0-0 draw despite two high-scoring encounters. Let us hence take a look at how it has affected the World Test Championship points table, providing an updated version of it.

With these draws, Pakistan remains in the seventh position with 64 points in their kitty and a points percentage of 38.1 %. New Zealand still withers in eighth position after achieving merely 36 points with a PCT of 27.27%. The Kiwis will therefore be unable to defend their World Test Championship title this time around.

Bangladesh after their 0-2 whitewash at the hands of the Indians, fall to the bottom spot of the rankings with a meagre Points Percentage of 11.11%. The West Indies in sixth position have 54 points with a PCT of 40.91 %. Meanwhile, England have made impressive advancements in Test cricket with their aggressive approach naturally imbibed by their captain Ben Stokes. This takes them to fifth position on the table.

After bagging 72 points, South Africa have a Points percentage of 50%, with a perfectly balanced season including six victories and six losses. They are the only team in this table that has not drawn any match.

Sri Lanka on the other hand have accumulated 64 points taking their PCT to 53.33%, with five victories, four losses and two draws. Having registered back-to-back Test series wins against Bangladesh and West Indies respectively, the Indian sit in second position on the table, claiming a total of 99 points and PCT of 58.93 %, including eight wins and two defeats.

Australia sits comfortably at the top of the World Test Championship standing after a dominant display winning 10 matches and claiming 132 points in the process with a Points Percentage of 78.57%. A superb display from the Australians has seen them lose only one match during this time.

