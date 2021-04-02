A Look Back at Five Players Who Helped India Cross the Line in 2011 World Cup Final

- Match 16 - 22 Apr, 2021Match Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(16.3) RR 10.97
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(19.1) RR 10.54
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- 2nd T20I - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
14:30 IST - Harare
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Mumbai
- 3rd T20I - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
ZIM
PAK
14:30 IST - Harare
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Mumbai
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonUp Next
PBKS
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Delhi
- 1st Test - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- 2nd Test - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
SL
BAN
10:00 IST - Kandy
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
MI
RR
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 32 - 5 May, WedUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 33 - 6 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
PBKS
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd Test - 7 May, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 35 - 8 May, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 36 - 8 May, SatUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 37 - 9 May, SunUp Next
CSK
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 38 - 9 May, SunUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 39 - 10 May, MonUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 41 - 12 May, WedUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 42 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
MI
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 43 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
SRH
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 44 - 14 May, FriUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 45 - 15 May, SatUp Next
KKR
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 46 - 16 May, SunUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 47 - 16 May, SunUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 48 - 17 May, MonUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 49 - 18 May, TueUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
14:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 50 - 19 May, WedUp Next
SRH
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 51 - 20 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
14:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 52 - 21 May, FriUp Next
KKR
SRH
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 53 - 21 May, FriUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 54 - 22 May, SatUp Next
PBKS
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 55 - 23 May, SunUp Next
MI
DC
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 56 - 23 May, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Qualifier 1 - 25 May, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Eliminator - 26 May, WedUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Qualifier 2 - 28 May, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Final - 30 May, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 9 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
A Look Back at Five Players Who Helped India Cross the Line in 2011 World Cup Final
Here's a look at 5 crucial performances for India from the final in Mumbai.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: April 2, 2021, 10:44 AM IST
The 2nd of April, 2011 remains one of the most glorious days in India’s history. MS Dhoni smashed Nuwan Kulasekara for a six to seal a historic victory and more than a billion people went into ecstasy. There was euphoria with tens of thousands celebrating outside the Wankhede dancing on Marine Drive and millions of others going absolutely delirious across the length and breadth of the country till the wee hours of the morning.
We look back at 5 crucial performances for India from the final in Mumbai.
1. ZAHEER KHAN’S BRILLIANT OPENING SPELL
Zaheer Khan bowled a brilliantly restrictive spell with the new ball which did not allow Sri Lanka to get away to a flying start. He gave away just 6 runs and bowled as many as 3 maidens in his first 5 overs also picking the wicket of Upul Tharanga.
25 of his first 30 deliveries were dot balls – considering that this was the period of the mandatory powerplay with two of the best batsmen of the tournament at the crease – this was a phenomenal effort by Zaheer and went a long way in ensuring that Sri Lanka did not end up with a 300-plus total.
A Walk Along Marine Drive After the Win – 2011 World Cup Win Through the Eyes of the Selectors
2. KOHLI – ABSORBING PRESSURE OF EARLY WICKETS
Virat Kohli was just settling into his ODI career and thus his contribution and what he did for India in the 2011 World Cup went largely unnoticed. In the final against Sri Lanka, he came out to bat at 31 for 2 with India in huge trouble when Tendulkar was dismissed. Not only was there panic and tension in the dressing room but there was gloom inside the stadium. This made Kohli’s task more difficult but he rose to the challenge. He made a crucial 35 off 49 deliveries and paired with Gambhir to resurrect the Indian innings putting together a match-changing 83 for the third wicket. The momentum swung in India’s favour and they never looked back.
This ability to absorb the pressure of early wickets and rebuilding an innings gave a glimpse of his character, determination and resolve. It was not the first time that Kohli had got India out of trouble in the tournament. From 21 for 2, he had partnered with Tendulkar and stabilized the Indian innings with a patient 34 off 53 deliveries against an Ireland team that had upset England. He had then resurrected the Indian innings from 8 for 1 (which had worsened to 51 for 2) against the West Indies adding 122 with Yuvraj Singh.
3. GAMBHIR – BIG-MATCH TEMPERAMENT AND MR CONSISTENT
Gautam Gambhir’s performance in the final often gets overshadowed by the heroics of Dhoni but to top-score with the bat on two occasions for India in a World Cup final (he had scored 75 off 54 deliveries in the WT20 Final against
Pakistan in Johannesburg in 2007) spoke volumes of his big-match temperament and ability – the quality to produce your best on the biggest stages.
Gambhir actually gave a higher impact performance with the bat than Dhoni in the final. According to Impact Index, he had a 4% higher Batting Impact than Dhoni. The left-hander registered 4 fifties, one thirty and three scores between 20 and 30 in the tournament and was India’s most consistent batsman in the World Cup.
2011 World Cup: Virender Sehwag Gets Nostalgic, Posts Picture on 10th Anniversary on World Cup Triumph
4. DHONI’S MASTERSTROKE TO PROMOTE HIMSELF
MS Dhoni was in very poor form in the World Cup getting into the final. He had aggregated just 150 runs in 7 innings at an average of 30 and strike rate of 69.44. He hadn’t scored a single 40-plus score in the tournament. Neither was he getting any significant scores nor was he producing those cameos.
In contrast, Yuvraj Singh was in excellent form and had mostly batted at 4 or 5 in the tournament. Thus, at 114 for 3, when Dhoni promoted himself ahead of the in-form Yuvraj, it raised a lot of eyebrows and there were murmurs of what a ‘terrible’ decision it was. The rest is history. Dhoni gambled, took a calculated risk and it paid off. But there was a rationale and cricketing acumen behind his decision as was later revealed. Having had the experience of facing the two premier Sri Lankan bowlers – Malinga and Muralitharan – in the nets for CSK in the IPL, Dhoni promoted himself to counter any threat from them in the middle overs. In particular, he wanted to tackle Muralitharan who may have posed some problem to Yuvraj taking the ball away from him.
It turned out to be a masterstroke!
5) YUVRAJ HAD ALMOST THE SAME IMPACT WITH THE BALL
Yuvraj Singh – the man with the golden arm in the World Cup – broke two partnerships at critical junctures in the final. He got rid of Sri Lanka’s best batsman – Sangakkara – ending a threatening 62-run third-wicket stand between him and Jayawardene before returning to trap Samaraweera just when Sri Lanka looked set to go for the kill in the death.
Yuvraj displayed this knack of picking wickets of big opposition batsmen at crucial stages in the match throughout the tournament. He had bagged the wickets of Asad Shafiq and Younis Khan in successive overs in the semi-final changing the match on its head. Overall, he picked 15 wickets from 9 matches and was India’s second-highest wicket-taker behind Zaheer Khan.
This, coupled with his batting (362 runs in 8 innings including 4 fifties and a hundred) made him the highest impact player of the tournament. Interestingly, his Bowling Impact was almost as high as his Batting Impact in the World Cup!
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking