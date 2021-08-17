A Look Back at India-Pakistan Encounters in ICC Events; India Lead Arch-rivals 14-3

So, the schedule for the T20 World Cup is out and India will open their campaign against Pakistan at Sharjah on October 24. Now it will be after a gap of two years that the arch-rivals will face off in an ICC event — the last instance being in the 2019 World Cup. The two teams have faced-off in the ICC events 17 times, and out of those India has won 14 matches.

Cricketnext takes a lot at all the matches:

India won by 43 runs, 1992 World Cup, SCG

Sachin Tendulkar was the star of the match for India as he scored 54 from 62 balls, with Kapil Dev scoring 35 from 26, helping the team score 216. Then the Indian seamers - Dev, Javagal Srinath and Manoj Prabhakar picked two wickets each and bowled out Pakistan for 173.

India won by 39 runs, Quarter-Final, 1996 World Cup, Bengaluru

Navjot Sidhu top-scored opening the innings with 93 off 115 deliveries but the real impact knock was produced by Ajay Jadeja who slammed 45 off 25 deliveries from number 6. India posted a mammoth 287 for 8 as Waqar Younis was taken to the cleaners. Aamer Sohail and Saeed Anwar gave Pakistan a fine start. But eventually Pakistan were restricted to 248 and Venkatesh Prasad was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets.

India won by 47 runs, 1999 World Cup, Manchester

Batting shone for India again as Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin recorded half-centuries that too the team to 227 for 6 at Old Trafford. Srinath and Prasad ran through the Pakistan top and middle order and broke their backbone in the chase. Prasad bagged a fifer and gave away just 27 runs.

India won by 6 wickets, 2003 World Cup, Centurion

In this epic clash Sachin Tendulkar brought out his best and scored 98 from 75 balls, while chasing 274. Saeed Anwar scored 101, but that was not enough as India reached the target with 26 balls to spare. The match is widely remembered for Tendulkar hitting Shoaib Akhtar for a six over point.

Pakistan won by 3 wickets, 2004 Champions Trophy, Birmingham

This was Pakistan’s first win against India in any ICC event. India, courtesy some sound bowling by Naveed-ul-Hasan and Shoaib Akhtar were restricted to 200. At one stage, Pakistan were also reeling at 27/3, but Mohammad Yousuf kept going strong at one end. With an unbeaten 81, he took his side home with three wickets to spare.

Tie, 2007 World T20, Durban

This match will be remembered for the heroics of Indian team in the first-ever bowl out that India won comfortably. Earlier, the teams played out a historic tie at Durban in the World T20 in 2007. Robin Uthappa top-scored for India with 50 off 39 deliveries as they put on 141 for 9 in 20 overs. Mohammad Asif returned with 4-18 for Pakistan. However, India kept on chipping away at the wickets and Pakistan were reduced to 103 for 6 in the 18th over.

The crisis man Misbah-ul-Haq stepped on the accelerator and along with Yasir Arafat took Ajit Agarkar for 17 in the penultimate over. 12 were needed from the final over by Sreesanth and the equation was reduced to one-off two deliveries. Sreesanth bowled a dot delivery to Misbah - the 5th ball of the over and the Pakistani batsman was run-out off the last ball as the match ended in a dramatic tie!

India won the bowl-out 3-0 and were victorious in the encounter.

India won by 5 runs, 2007 World T20, Final, Johannesburg

This was yet another heartbreak for Pakistan as India again snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the mega final of the inaugural World T20 in Johannesburg. After batting first, Gautam Gambhir top-scored for India with 75 off 54 deliveries while Rohit Sharma provided the cameo at the death (30 off 16 deliveries). India posted a competitive 157 for 5.

Pakistan kept losing wickets but were kept in the chase by their Mr Cool Misbah. But as luck would have it, he once again could not get Pakistan across the line as they went down by a mere 5 runs. 13 were needed off the final over which was delivered by Joginder Sharma. A six from Misbah off the second ball and the equation was reduced to 6 off 4 deliveries. However, Sharma had the last laugh as Misbah’s scoop landed in the hands of Sreesanth at short fine-leg - India were ecstatic as they had won the inaugural edition of the World T20.

Pakistan won by 54 runs, 2009 Champions Trophy, Centurion

This was India’s second loss to Pakistan in ICC events. Batsman Shoaib Malik recorded a fine 128 as Pakistan registered a massive 302 for 9 which proved too much for India in the chase and they were bowled out for 248 in the 45th over.

India won by 29 runs, 2011 World Cup, Semi-Final, Mohali

This has to be one of the more memorable matches for the Indians. The PMs of both the countries watched the match live from Mohali as India posted 260/9. Sachin Tendulkar top-scored with 85. But Pakistanis were no match to the Indians as they were bundled out for 231 in the final over of the match.

India won by 8 wickets, 2012 World T20, Colombo

Yet another easy win for the Indians after they restricted the opposition for a paltry 128. Virat Kohli then hammered 78 off just 61 deliveries to take India to a comprehensive eight-wicket win with three overs to spare.

India won by 8 wickets, 2013 Champions Trophy, Birmingham

A young Bhuvneeshwar Kumar picked two top-order wickets and was brilliantly restrictive conceding just 19 runs in his 8 overs as Pakistan were routed for 165 in just the 40th over. India chased down the revised target of 102 in 22 overs (D/L Method) in the 20th over with eight wickets in hand.

India won 7 wickets, 2014 World T20, Dhaka

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra proved his worth once again as he picked two big scalps at the top giving away just 22 runs in his 4 overs. Pakistan were restricted to 130 for 7 which India chased down in the 19th over with seven wickets in hand.

India won by 76 runs, 2015 World Cup, Adelaide

Virat Kohli hammered a hundred while Shikhar Dhawan registered 73 off 76 deliveries and Suresh Raina notched up 74 off 56 as India piled on 300 for 7 in Adelaide. Pakistan were in the chase till the half-way stage but then lost a flurry of wickets and were ultimately bowled out for 224. Mohammed Shami returned with 4 wickets.

India won by 6 wickets, 2016 World T20, Kolkata

India bowled brilliantly well to reduce the opposition got 118/5 in 18 overs. Pakistan picked three quick wickets and reduced the home team to 23 for 3 but a classy unbeaten 55 off just 37 deliveries from Virat Kohli took India to a comfortable six-wicket win with more than two overs to spare.

India won by 124 runs, 2017 Champions Trophy, Birmingham

Half-centuries from Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh propelled India to 319 for 3 in their allotted 48 overs. Pakistan were never in the chase and were cleaned up for 164.

Pakistan won 180 runs, 2017 Champions Trophy, Final, The Oval

This was a heartbreak for the Indian fans. Fakhar Zaman smashed 114 off 106 deliveries to help Pakistan post a massive 338 for 4 in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy at The Oval in London. Mohammad Amir wreaked havoc on the Indian top order and reduced them to 33 for 3. India were out of the chase and were bowled out for 158.

India won by 89 runs, 2019 World Cup, Manchester

Rohit Sharma’s stunning 140 off just 113 deliveries was the highlight of India’s 336 for 5 at Old Trafford in 2019. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam put up a fight and kept Pakistan in the chase but their quick departure ended any hopes of an upset. Pakistan were restricted to 212 for 6 in their allotted 40 overs and were fell short of the 302-run target (D/L Method).

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here