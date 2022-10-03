'A Lot Going on There': David Miller Speaks About the Snake Incident That Halted the Game for a While in Guwahati

A snake halting a live game of cricket is as weird as it sounds but it’s a reality and was witnessed by several thousands of people on Sunday. The third T20I between India and South Africa was paused for some time as the ground staff was running after a snake that was strolling on the field at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium.

Before the seventh over of the Indian innings, the players and the match officials were taken aback when they spotted a black-coloured snake on the ground. The creature grabbed the limelight for a while, making several people run behind it.

After the conclusion of the game, South African batter David opened up on the incident and stated that he ‘thought there was a lot going on there’.

“It’s out of our control. It kind of just gave us a little bit of time to process what happened. Gave us an opportunity to chat about in the powerplay after the first couple of overs went India’s way. And then there was the issue with the snake as well. I thought there was a lot going on there,” said Miller at the post-match presser.

Left-arm pace all-rounder Wayne Parnell, who was fielding at extra cover, was quick to spot the snake and alerted all on the field about it. The unusual incident left several fans amused, with former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop tweeting with a snake emoji, “I have so many questions.”

There were no further interruptions in India’s innings after the ground staff took away the uninvited intruder from the field. Eventually, Suryakumar Yadav and K.L Rahul became the stars in a collective commanding batting show from India to make 237/3, their fourth-highest score in all T20Is.

In front of a jam-packed crowd, Rahul sizzled with an eye-pleasing 57 of 28 balls, before Suryakumar brought out full carnage of 360-degree shots to make 61 off just 22 balls.

Then, in defence of 237/3, the proceedings came to an abrupt halt in the third over of the second innings. One of the floodlight towers in the stadium went off, meaning the players went off the field. The play was stopped for just ten minutes before the lights came back on and the match began.

