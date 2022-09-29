'A Lot of Credit Goes to You': Here's Why Arshdeep Singh Thanked Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey

Young Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh wreaked havoc at the Greenfield Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. In the opening T20I against South Africa, the left-arm quick scalped 3 wickets in his first over, taking down the likes of Quinton de Kock (1), Rilee Rossouw (0) and David Miller (0). He was the pick of Indian bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 32 in 4 overs.

Arshdeep and Deepak Chahar destroyed the South African top-order, collectively picking up 5 wickets in the first three overs. Their assault with the new ball put the South Africans in a spot of bother right from the beginning of the game, laying the foundation for India’s 8-wicket win.

‘Player of the Match’ Arshdeep Singh had a conversation with bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and credited him for suggesting a break. The left-arm quick missed out on the Australia T20Is as he visited the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for conditioning work.

“It was your plan after all that I can work on my fitness during the break. I’m feeling quite refreshed, and a lot of credit goes to you,” Arshdeep told Mhambrey in a video shared on BCCI.tv.

The 23-year-old bowler from Punjab further praised Chahar for setting the tone right in the first over with the dismissal of South African captain Temba Bavuma.

“I am not habitual of taking a look at the wicket before the start of the game. I usually go to the bowling coach and ask what the approach should be. I did the same thing and as you said, there will be a bit of moisture so that can help. Also, it was a crucial toss to win, it helped us a lot.

“DC [Deepak Chahar] bhai set the tone pretty well and after that, I thought this wicket has some swing on offer. So, I looked to bowl at the good areas and reap success out of it,” Arshdeep further said.

The young pacer utilized the swing efficiently to floor the South African batters. However, he had no idea about the assistance from the track.

“I wasn’t getting enough swing in the recent games. So, I didn’t expect this much swing here in Thiruvananthapuram as well. I always try to adapt to the situation. The team demanded three overs from me in the first spell and to I just fulfilled that. Hope to do the same in the future,” Arshdeep concluded.

