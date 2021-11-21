'A Lot of Injustice For it Being Dragged Out Again': Tim Paine's Wife Bonnie on 'Sexting Scandal'

Australia wicketkeeper Tim Paine relinquished his Test captaincy after getting involved in a ‘sexting scandal’. The incident shocked the cricketing world as Cricket Australia is also under a lot of scanners for not taking any action on it earlier. Tim’s wife Bonnie Paine has now come out and defended his husband and said it’s injustice for the matter being dragged down again after years.

Paine sent a former Cricket Tasmania a series of lewd messages and some explicit photos on the eve of the 2017-18 Ashes series.

Bonnie came out in support of the wicketkeeper batter and said that the couple went through all of it privately in 2018 and now it’s frustrated for them that it has been brought up again and aired in public.

“I have a bit of sympathy for Tim. A lot actually. He and I went through all of this privately in 2018,” she said in the interview with The Sunday Telegraph, and Sunday Herald Sun.

“I feel a bit frustrated that it’s all been brought up and aired in the public when we put it to bed years ago. I have moved forward since then. I feel like there is a lot of injustice for it being dragged out again.”

Tim and Bonnie tied the knot in April 2016 at Home Hill Winery, Ranelagh as the sexting scandal took place after their marriage.

However, Bonnie admitted that she has a huge amount of respect for Paine for telling her the ins and outs of the event.

“Weirdly, this mess has actually helped our relationship. I can’t believe I am saying that,” she said.

“No one is perfect. You’ve got to give people second chances. Like I said before, Tim came and told me to my face, he told me the ins and outs, and he didn’t have to do that. I have a huge amount of respect for him for doing that. It was never a question of love; we have always loved each other deeply. It was hard, he has forgiven me for things, and people have forgiven me in my past, so I just felt I owed it to Tim to try and forgive,” she added.

She also reacted to Tim’s resignation from the position of Australia Test captain and called it unfair.

“It broke my heart to be honest,” Bonnie said. “It’s sad that he felt he had to step down as captain over it, and I just think that’s unfair. I felt sad for him," Bonnie said.

