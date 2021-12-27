‘A Lot of People Wrote Him Off’: Wasim Jaffer Delighted to India Batter Who ‘Stood Tall’ Against SA on Day 1

Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday played a gutsy knock against the South African attack in Centurion. On the opening day of the Boxing Day Test, he scored an unbeaten 40 off 81 deliveries as India posted 272 for 3 at stumps. He smashed 8 boundaries during his stint at the crease with KL Rahul, who was batting on 122 not out.

Rahane has been under the scanner for his lack of runs. He didn’t have a good series against New Zealand at home and it was expected that he might lose his spot to in-form Shreyas Iyer in the first Test against South Africa. However, the management backed their former vice-captain and in return, the Mumbai cricketer didn’t disappoint by batting brilliantly.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer was delighted to see Rahane playing his part so well. Speaking with ESPN Cricinfo, the former said,

“When he (Rahane) plays like that, he looks a different player. Then a few innings go by where he comes back to being a little bit defensive and that surprises everyone. I don’t know why he changes his approach. But when he bats like this, it is such a treat to watch. I hope he carries on tomorrow and bats like the old Rahane we know. He is very assured of his defence and his attacking shots. He is leaving the ball really nicely.”

“There is so much talk of him being dropped and a lot of people wrote him off but he came out and played beautifully. Very nice to see that on such an important day of a Test match, he stood tall,” he added.

The duo of Rahul and Rahane has stitched a 73-run stand so far for the fourth wicket. India, on Sunday, had a brilliant start against the Proteas. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (60) set the perfect platform for the visitors, adding 117 for the opening wicket.

