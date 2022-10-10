'A Lot of Teams Will Start Thinking Differently': Ex-batting Coach Explains Impact of Bumrah's Abscence

Jasprit Bumrah getting ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 is a major setback for Team India. The ace speedster came back into the team following an injury layoff last month. However, the pain returned to haunt the speedster after playing the last two T20I against Australia at home. He was referred to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru where he was monitored by the BCCI’s medical team but unfortunately, he couldn’t recover on time.

The Indian squad minus Bumrah has arrived in Perth and has started its preparations. The Indian cricket board is yet to announce a replacement but if media reports are to be believed, Mohammad Shami, who is currently among the standbys, is the frontrunner.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels that Bumrah’s absence will also impact the strategies of other teams. Speaking on the ‘Cricket Live’ show on Star Sports, the former India batting coach said the opposition sides will have to reconsider their batting strategy because of the bowling attack not having Bumrah anymore.

“There were really small signs of concern, because when Jasprit Bumrah did not play the first match (against Australia at Mohali), then he played the second game (at Nagpur), and then suddenly, he was rested (Bumrah played in Hyderabad but didn’t play Thiruvananthapuram match due to back complaint). You suddenly start to think whether this is serious, because he had been out on rest and rehab for a long time and he was somebody who was given a task of strengthening,” said Bangar on ‘Cricket Live’ show on Star Sports.

“It comes as a huge blow because an Indian attack without Jasprit Bumrah means that a lot of teams will start thinking differently as to how they would approach their batting against the Indian bowling attack,” he added.

Bumrah’s absence from India’s squad for the T20 World Cup means India will also be deprived of a flexible bowler who could excel in any conditions or phase of the game in T20Is.

“So, a huge blow for India, but again, in sport, one man’s loss is another man’s opportunity. Hopefully, maybe a Deepak Chahar or Shami or Arshdeep can be there and leave a mark on the World Cup Down Under,” added Bangar.

(With IANS Inputs)

