‘A Man-eater When It Knows There's Prey Around’: Tendulkar Lauds Rohit Sharma’s Success in Tests

In the past couple of years, Rohit Sharma has made some of the loudest noises with the bat in Test cricket. The recent England tour was a testament to his power in the longest format of the game. He was India’s highest scorer in the series, amassing 368 runs in 8 innings, including a century. Earlier, in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he played two matches and score 129 runs and smashed a half-century.

His consistency in the red-ball format saw his getting the post of vice-captain of the Indian team for the South Africa tour. However, a few days before boarding the flight, he injured his hamstring and was ruled out. The BCCI named Priyank Panchal as his cover for three Tests.

Meanwhile, former India batting great and captain Sachin Tendulkar heaped immense praise in the Hitman of Team India. Speaking in a talk show with renowned journalist Boria Majumdar, the master blaster insisted that most of the work done by Rohit has been ‘mental’.

“It is mental. When you start telling yourself ‘this is something that I’m not gonna do’, (it will be) the first thing you’re going to do. I would much rather say that try and give yourself a message on what you’re expected to do and what you want to do, instead of what you shouldn’t do,” Tendulkar said.

“It’s all about positive reinforcement; the positive energy flowing in your body reflects. Your movements are fluid, you’re not tight. Nervous energy can be picked by opposition; it’s like a man-eater when it knows there’s prey around, it pounces on. That’s exactly what the bowler does to a batter,” he added.

On December 8, the BCCI appointed Rohit as Virat Kohli’s successor in the ODIs. The opening batter is now India’s full-time captain in the limited-overs format.

