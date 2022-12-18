'A Messi Wave Coming': Ravi Shastri Enjoys FIFA WC Final with Ranveer Singh at Lusail Stadium - WATCH

The football fans across the globe will have their eyes glued on the television screens when the two heavyweights – Argentina and defending champions France – will lock horns in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Doha on Sunday. The clash pits Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe against each other in the summit clash. The star footballers will enter the grand finale with five goals each to their credit in the showpiece event and whoever scores higher will lay his hands on the golden boot.

The high-voltage game will be played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium where spectators will gather in large numbers to see the history in making. One of the attendees is former India head coach Ravi Shastri who has arrived at the venue to watch the FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina and is accompanied with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

On Sunday, Shastri took to his social media accounts and shared a video from the Lusail stadium and said the arena takes the ‘kick’.

“Lusail will erupt in an hour. A Messi wave coming into the stadium,” Shastri captioned the video.

Lusail will erupt in an hour. A Messi wave coming into the stadium #WorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance #Messi pic.twitter.com/EJhC6AVIpp— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 18, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Shastri (@ravishastriofficial)

Earlier, KL Rahul, who lead Team India to victory in the first Test against Bangladesh, also stated that the team surely be watching the FIFA final. As the world is divided over supporting which team, Rahul conceded that he isn’t aware who in the side will be supporting Argentina or France.

“Most of the guys who were supporting whichever team are all out already. There were few Brazil fans, there were few England fans. So, I don’t really know who an Argentina or France supporter is, so we’ll just enjoy the game today. We’re watching the game together, and we’ll have a good meal,” he said in the post-match press conference.

The Indian team will be tuned in to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup finale after wrapping up the first Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in the first 50 minutes of day five, coming out triumphant with a 188-run victory.

“Like I said five days after a long time is really tiring, so enjoy tonight, watch the game. Final of the World Cup, we all love football. Most of you have seen we’re always playing football, before warmups, even back in the room,” added Rahul.

If France emerge victorious in the final, it would become just the third nation to win back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles and the first since Brazil in 1962. If Argentina wins, they would become the fourth nation to win the FIFA World Cup at least three times and their first win since 1986.

(With Agency Inputs)

