Australia's Cameron Green Adds a New 'Colour' to Men's Test Cricket Wicket-takers List

Test Cricket, players wear white and play this format of the gentleman’s game, but it has seen many colourful names over the years. On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, another colour was added to Test cricket’s wicket-takers list as Cameron Green of Australia picked up a wicket on day one of the first Test of the Ashes 2021-22 series in Brisbane.

The Western Australia cricketer, who made his Test debut against India in Adelaide last year, got his first Test wicket in the form of Ollie Pope after the England batter top-edged a hook and Josh Hazlewood took a blinder of a catch near the ropes.

Green is the newest colour to get a wicket in men’s Tests:Brown: 133 wkts (6 bowlers)White: 129 wkts (6 bowlers)Rose: 53 wkts (Franklyn)Gray: 39 wkts (2 bowlers)Black: 12 wkts (Marlon)Green: 1 wkt (Cameron) ⬅️#Ashes #bbccricket — Mark Puttick (@GryllidaeC) December 8, 2021

Green is the sixth and the newest colour to get a wicket in men’s Test cricket history, with the other colours being:

BROWN

Alan Brown (England)

Freddie Brown (England)

David Brown (England)

Jack Brown (England)

Vaughan Brown (New Zealand)

Simon Brown (England)

WHITE

Cameron White (Australia)

Craig White (England)

Butch White (England)

Jack White (England)

Gordon White (South Africa)

Tony White (West Indies)

GRAY

Tony Gray (West Indies)

Evan Gray (New Zealand)

BLACK

Marlon Black (West Indies)

ROSE

Franklyn Rose (West Indies)

GREEN

Cameron Green (Australia)

LAL(RED)

Madan Lal (India)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here