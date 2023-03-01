'A Pacer is Bowling, You Gave Him a Breather': Gavaskar Slams Injured Gill for Getting Treated During Starc's Over

After being benched in the first two games, Shubman Gill found a place in the playing XI for the Indore Test. The youngster replaced KL Rahul, who struggled immensely to get run in Nagpur and Delhi. Gill went off the mark with a boundary and showcased great intent but he too couldn’t provide the desired start that India wanted.

The Indian top-order went through a horrendous collapse in the first hour of the first day’s play after Australia deployed their spinner early. Matthew Kuhnemann drew the first blood by getting the Indian skipper stumped out and then preyed on Gill in his next over.

But before getting caught by Steve Smith at the slips, Gill had collected five runs from an overthrow. The Indian opener tucked a Mitchell Starc delivery in front of mid-on and rushed for a quick single. Gill dived full length to complete the run but in due process, he had a nasty chafe on his abdominal area.

The game had to be halted for a while as Gill was getting medical attention but that didn’t please former captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating at the moment. The latter said that Gill could have done it after the end of the over as there were only two deliveries left and also, the opening batter was at the non-striker’s end.

“There is some repair work from Shubman Gill [After Rohit’s Sharma’s dismissal] as he dived. But this [Shubman getting medical attention] could have waited till the end of the over. There’s a fast bowler who is bowling, it’s hot out there and you have given him a breather,” Gavaskar told on air.

“Yes, you are hurt. Wait for two more deliveries, wait for the over to finish, and then get treated. Because you are at the non-striker’s end. Simple things can make a difference,” he added.

Matthew Hayden, who was also at the commentary box, said, “You are a harsh man, Sunny!”

But Gavaskar maintained his point saying, “You are playing for the country. But, it’s two more deliveries, and could have waited for the over to get finished.”

After the dismissals of Rohit and Gill, India started losing wickets at regular intervals. Half of the Indian batting line-up was back in the dressing in just 12 overs. Earlier, Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bat first.

