India all-rounder Vijay Shankar had a dream World Cup debut against Pakistan last year when he got a wicket off his very first ball in Manchester on June 16.
Having made an unbeaten 15 in the fag end of the Indian innings, Vijay dismissed opener Imam-ul-Haq in his very first ball. Chasing 337, Pakistan had got off to a steady start and India were dealt a blow when Bhuvneshwar Kumar walked off with an injury mid-way through the fifth over. Virat Kohli handed the ball to Vijay, who trapped Imam lbw in his first ball to give India the breakthrough.
Vijay recalled his experience of an India-Pakistan game with an incident on the eve of the match.
"So one day before the game, they told me, be prepared, you’ll be playing. And I was like, ‘OK,’" Vijay said on the Bharat Army podcast. "Few of us players had gone out for coffee one day before the game, when a Pakistan fan came up to us and he was literally abusing us.
"So that was my first experience of an India-Pakistan game. We just had to take it. He was abusing us and recording everything, so we couldn’t react. All we could do was sit and watch what he was doing."
ALSO READ: Want Written Assurance From BCCI That We Won't Face Visa Issues for Two World Cups in India: PCB
India went on to win the match by 89 runs in DLS method as Pakistan were kept to 212/6. Vijay ended with figures of 2 for 22 in 5.2 overs. Vijay said he relieved pressure from himself ahead of the game by chilling with Dinesh Karthik, who also hails from Tamil Nadu like Vijay.
"It’s very hard for me to sit in a room and do nothing,” he said. “I want to go out for a coffee and all and I had Dinesh Karthik with me. So the two of us would go out for coffee. We used to have some fun, which is very important, I feel, because the pressure is very high. So we just have to give some time to ourselves, ease out and chill.”
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
'A Pakistan Fan Kept Abusing Us While Recording' - Vijay Shankar Recalls Bizarre Incident in World Cup
India all-rounder Vijay Shankar had a dream World Cup debut against Pakistan last year when he got a wicket off his very first ball in Manchester on June 16.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings