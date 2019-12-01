'A Player Was Approached by Bookie in Syed Mushtaq T20 Tournament': Ganguly
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said that a bookie had approached a player during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, which had been reported to the Board's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).
