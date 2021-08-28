'A Pleasure to Watch': Dale Steyn All Praises For England Star James Anderson

England pacer James Anderson is aging like a fine wine. The age seemingly has not affected his ability to terrorize batters across the world.

A recent example of his abilities was on full display when he produced a masterclass during the opening day of the ongoing third Test match between India and England in Leeds.

The Burnley-born pacer left the visitors gasping for air. Bowling in the first session of day one at Headingley, Anderson steamrolled the Indians by picking three crucial wickets including that of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara. During the first innings, Anderson bowled eight overs, took three wickets while giving just six runs.

The stunning spell from Anderson resulted in India collapsing for 78 runs in the first innings and then England taking a massive lead in the match. His exploits drew widespread praise.

South African pacer Dale Steyn was one among those who were left spellbound with Anderson’s pace and swing. Steyn took to his official Twitter handle to pen a heartwarming post for the Englishman.

The South Africa star beautifully listed some of the qualities of Anderson while saying that it is a pleasure to watch the pacer doing what he does. “James Anderson has Test match bowling wired. Smooth energy-saving run-up, easy uncomplicated action, great wrist (in/outswing, wobble), and just enough pace. A pleasure to watch,” Steyn wrote.

Jimmy has Test match bowling wired.Smooth energy saving run upEasy uncomplicated actionGreat wrist (in/out swing, wobble)Just enough pace. Just. Pleasure to watch 👌 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) August 27, 2021

As far as the match is concerned, England took a mammoth lead of 354 runs after the second innings. The hosts posted 432 runs on the scoreboard as Joe Root smashed a century. Batting in their second innings, India were 215 for two at stumps on day three.

