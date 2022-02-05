'A Really Sad Day': Ricky Ponting Slams Cricket Australia After Justin Langer Resigns as Coach

Cricket Australia is being slammed for the way they’ve handled the negotiations surrounding Justin Langer’s extension as men’s team head coach which resulted in his shock resignation earlier today. Langer’s last two assignment as the coach resulted in a maiden T20 World Cup triumph and a dominating 4-0 thrashing of England in the Ashes 2021-22 last month.

Despite the recent success, the former Test opener stepped down with the legendary Ricky Ponting calling the event as a ‘sad day’ for Australian cricket.

“It is a really sad day as far as Australian cricket is concerned and if you look back it has been a really poor six months on the whole in the way that Cricket Australia has handled some of the better people in the Australian cricket - Justin Langer and Tim Paine. I think it’s been almost embarrassing the way they have handled those two cases," Ponting said.

Langer’s manager James Henderson slammed ‘faceless few’ in a tweet, reminding the circumstances in which ‘JL took over in 2018’.

“As a player Justin retired on top after a 5-0 Ashes whitewash. Today, despite the views of a faceless few, he finishes his time as Australian cricket coach winning the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. Lest we forget what JL took over in 2018,” Henderson tweeted.

Langer took over as the head coach of Australian team following the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 that resulted in the temporary bans on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Langer’s relationship with the players took a dramatic turn around the home Test series defeat to India last year. There were complaints from players regarding his management style. A meeting was held between CA officials and players to address the issue back then with Langer apparently agreeing to take a step back.

However, the T20 World Cup title win followed by Ashes triumph it was expected Langer’s contract would be renewed.

