A Sneak Peak Into MS Dhoni’s Idyllic Farm Life - Dogs, Horse, Strawberry Farms And Super Bikes

Many twenty-something working people have retirement dreams of a calm, peaceful, farm life – away from the hustle-bustle of the metropolitan where they strive to survive every day.

Indian cricket superstar Mahendra Singh Dhoni is no different and is actually living the dream.

Currently, he is busy living the idyllic retirement life in a farmhouse near Ranchi. Though retired from international cricket, Dhoni still plays in the Indian Premier League But with the event suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the legendary India cricketer has ample time to spend time with his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni.

Here is a little glimpse of the idyllic farm life of the Dhoni family.

As Dhoni is less active on social media than his wife, most of the family life moments come from her.

This video posted two years ago showcases the family guy — Mahi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

According to some reports, the property around the farmhouse is a whopping 7-acre lot. A majority of the plot is used for farming. Here is Dhoni, eating freshly blossomed strawberries. It is reported that the produce from his farm are sold at local fruits and vegetable markets at Ranchi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

The farm, known as Eeja Farms officially, also houses dairy cattle and poultry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @eejafarms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @eejafarms

Dhoni doesn’t have only profitable animals on his farm, but many beloved four-legged family members as well. The love for his dogs has often made headlines with Sakshi posting pictures and videos of them often.Dhoni also has a horse named Chetak on his farm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r)

But nature and animals aren’t the only things at this farm.Reportedly, there is a special placeto house Dhoni’s most beloved bikes and cars. As almost every fan knows, Dhoni loves to collect superbikes and luxurious cars. Some of his most famous possessions include Kawasaki Ninja, Confederate Hellcatand Hummer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

And can a farm ever be complete without farming vehicles? Here Dhoni can be seen driving and riding a tractor with pride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @eejafarms

Now you know what one of the greatest cricketers to have played the game likes to do when at home. True to his on-field demeanor, Dhoni enjoys peace and tranquil environment.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here