A Special Country Going Through Very Difficult Time: Jos Buttler Pens Down Emotional Note For India

Ace English cricketer Jos Buttler, on Wednesday, penned an emotional note for Indians after returning home to the United Kingdom, saying that “India is a special country going through a very difficult time.”

Buttler also urged Indians to stay safe and look out for each other in these tough times.

Buttler posted the message on the micro-blogging site along with a series of images featuring his wife, kid and his Rajasthan Royals teammates.

India is a special country going through a very difficult time. Thank you for welcoming me and my family like you always do. Please stay safe and look after yourselves 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DnNdFKkuO2 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) May 5, 2021

Buttler was playing for Rajasthan Royals in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the cash-rich league with immediate effect on Tuesday amid the raging pandemic.

BCCI’s decision came after the members of four IPL teams – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals – tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Buttler along with seven other England cricketers, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Jason Roy and Curran brothers (Sam and Tom), returned to England on Wednesday.

Other English cricketers like Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan would return home in the next 48 hours.

Butller’s IPL campaign this season was topsy-turvy. The wicket-keeper batsman struggled with his form in the beginning. He managed to score just 130 runs in his first six-game of the season at a mediocre average of 21.67.

However, the ace player turned things around against Hyderabad in the 28th match of IPL. He scored a blistering 124 runs off 66 balls with the help of 11 fours and eight sixes as Rajasthan won the match by 55 runs.

Butjust when Buttler got his grooveback, the league was suspended.Rajasthan was sitting at the fifth spot in the IPL table with three wins in their kitty from seven games.

