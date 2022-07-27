'A Step in The Right Direction': BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Glad India Will Host 2025 Women's World Cup

For the first time since 2013, India will play host to a women’s ODI World Cup after BCCI won the rights for the 2025 edition of the marquee event. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said the board was keen on organising the tournament and called it a step in the right direction.

“We were keen on hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and we are glad we have won the hosting rights for this marquee clash on the women’s calendar,” Ganguly said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added, “India hosted the 50-over women’s World Cup in 2013 and the sport has undergone tremendous transformation since then. The popularity of women’s cricket is rapidly rising, and this is a step in the right direction. The BCCI will work closely with the ICC and fulfil all the requirements.”

The hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Clare Connor, Sourav Ganguly, and Ricky Skerritt. The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with ICC management.

BCCI General Secretary Jay Shah said the board will leave no stone unturned for the success of the tournament.

“We are delighted to host the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and let me tell you that BCCI will leave no stone unturned to make it a memorable event for everyone concerned,” Shah said.

He said the BCCI is committed to the growth of women’s cricket in the country and the board has been taking steps to raise the profile of the game as well.

“We are taking several steps to raise the profile of the sport right from the grassroots level and hosting the World Cup will further boost the popularity of the sport in the country. The BCCI remains committed to women’s cricket in India. We have the infrastructure in place, and I am confident we will have a very successful edition of the World Cup,” Shah said.

This will be the fifth time that the ICC Women’s World Cup will be held in India and the first in the 50-over format since 2013. The last time a Women’s World Cup was held in India was in 2016 when it hosted the T20 World Cup, held simultaneously with the men’s World Cup.

The 2025 edition of the World Cup will be similar to the 2022 edition, with eight teams taking part and playing a total of 31 matches.

